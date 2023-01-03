Read full article on original website
Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)
Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
Bitcoin Testing $17K But is Another Crash Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has broken above a significant moving average which has been acting as a resistance over recent weeks. The market seems ready to rise higher in the coming week if the remaining negative factors do not hinder the forming momentum. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. On...
Gemini-DCG Fiasco May Shape to Be ‘Market Bottom Event’ in 2023: Report
After a hectic year, the focus in 2022 will be accumulation and building exposure. According to the latest edition of Arcane Research, the entire market appears to be stabilizing even though there’s still some uncertainty left. Having said that, all eyes are on DCG’s next steps, which can further...
Despite SEC Battle, XRP Investment Products Saw Record Inflows in 2022: Report
Despite the incessant tepid price action, market players choosing to invest are tactically adding to positions during price weakness. 2022 saw many crypto-assets lose value, prompting investors to pull their money from the market. During turbulent times, inflows plummeted massively. According to the latest report by CoinShares, the digital asset...
Devs of Bonk Inu Burned All Their Initially Allocated Tokens
BONK saw significant loss in its value after the burning event. The development team behind the Solana-based memecoin project – Bonk Inu (BONK) – has revealed burning over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply. The blockchain data confirmed the process, which saw nearly $1 million...
DCG Wealth Management Division Shuts Down Hours After Genesis Announced Layoffs: Report
The DCG Group, who are reportedly having trouble staying afloat, seem to be cutting off ballast wherever they can. Yesterday, the DCG Group – a conglomerate that manages Genesis, Grayscale, and wealth management service HQ – announced a 30% workforce reduction as the shadow of bankruptcy looms over the battered crypto broker.
Bitcoin Jumps Toward $17K on Positive US Job Report
The primary cryptocurrency reacted with minor volatility heading north. The US continued to beat expectations in terms of new jobs added for the month of December, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate dropped to historic lows. The report for December 2022 indicated that the unemployment rate is down...
SBF Pleads Not Guilty, DCG-Gemini Fiasco Escalates, Bitcoin Stable Amid $17K: This Week’s Crypto Recap
SBF pleaded not guilty and had his trial date set for October this year. Gemini fired shots against Digital Currency Group. Bitcoin remains stable among all of it. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization managed to increase by around $17 billion in the past seven days. Interestingly enough, the gains came mostly on the back of altcoins. This is highlighted in the declining Bitcoin dominance – a metric that’s commonly used to gauge BTC’s share relative to that of the rest of the market.
Here’s How Crypto Is Already Addressing FDIC Fed Joint Statement on Risk Assets
A closer look at how the cryptocurrency industry is already addressing a lot of the issues brought up by the Fed. The Federal Reserve and FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) released a joint statement on Tuesday, Jan 3. The paper describes the risks of holding digital assets. But here are some of the ways crypto is addressing those risks with network design and code.
$3.8B of Cumulative Volume Moved Overseas Since Indian Crypto Taxes Kicked In
India introduced two new taxes on crypto transactions – 30% capital gains tax and 1% transaction tax as TDS – effective April 1, 2022. While Indian crypto exchanges lost a significant portion of their trading volume after new taxes for the sector came into force, the losses, so far, were referred to in percentage terms, with most estimates quoting them to be above 90%, compared to the previous year.
Twenty-Two Highlights from TRON’s Historic 2022
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 5th January 2023]. For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are 22 highlights from the fastest-growing public blockchain’s record year:. # 22 possibly the world’s biggest DAO. On January 5, TRON announced its restructuring to become a decentralized...
First Look at Emerging Crypto Trends in 2023: Nansen
Crypto analytics provider Nansen with a first look at some of the emerging trends in 2023. Amid the bear market and the fall of FTX, the crypto industry is still struggling to get back on its feet as innovation and technological advancement continue. However, the market has shown signs of...
The Race for Bitcoin Is A Matter of National Security (Opinion)
The race for Bitcoin is a matter of national security. Here’s why. Financial markets for everything, including crypto, remain on pause as we mark off the first week of 2023. At this time of global economic uncertainty, people are holding their cash close. Here’s why it’ll be increasingly important for governments to hold their Bitcoin close.
Bank of France Governor Thinks Crypto Companies Should Abide by Stricter Rules
The “disruption” in the crypto sector is the main reason for more stringent rules, Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – Governor of Banque de France – believes cryptocurrency firms should obtain tougher regulatory licenses to continue providing their services. He also stated France should introduce...
The Scope of Crypto Winter: 70K BTC Millionaires Shook Out in 2022
The number of addresses holding $1 million worth of BTC or more has taken a beating as the crypto winter rages on. With the turnover of the new year, Bitcoin price analyst predictions are out. Meanwhile, a survey of the damage from the protracted 2022 crypto winter shows 70K fewer BTC wallet addresses with $1 million USD worth of Bitcoin or more.
Animoca Brands Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Q1 2023 to Invest in Web3
The Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands could roll out a $1 billion Web3 and Metaverse investment fund. The blockchain gaming platform Animoca Brands seeks to raise around $1 billion for its latest Web3 and Metaverse investment fund during the year’s first quarter. The initiative comes in spite of the market...
Mt. Gox Extends Repayment Registration Deadline to March 30
The extension also affected the distribution deadline as Mt. Gox creditors now have to wait until September 30 to receive compensation. Creditors of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox have received more time to select and register how they wish to receive compensation from the company. According to a document...
SBF Wants to Keep Control of $450 Million Worth of Robinhood Shares
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control over the shares he owns in Robinhood, arguing that they’ve been acquired legitimately by a separate entity. Sam Bankman-Fried has asked the court to allow him to retain control over the 56 million shares that he owns in Robinhood. The stock is currently...
Crypto-Focused Bank Silvergate Slashes 40% Workforce, Abandons Several Projects
CEO Alan Lane said that Silvergate currently maintains a cash position in excess of its digital asset-related deposits. The FTX collapse has accelerated lay-offs as the sector struggles to weather the incessant turmoil. Crypto-focused bank – Silvergate Capital – has become the latest to slash 40% of its workforce, which...
Tron’s Justin Sun Confirms 20% Layoff at Huobi
HT declined to a monthly low of $4.38 as concerns mounted over Huobi’s health. In a bid to weather the unprecedented turmoil in the market, Huobi is the latest company to introduce job cuts. The crypto exchange is planning to lay off about 20% of its staff, a move that was confirmed by Tron founder and a member of Huobi’s global advisory board – Justin Sun.
