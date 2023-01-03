SBF pleaded not guilty and had his trial date set for October this year. Gemini fired shots against Digital Currency Group. Bitcoin remains stable among all of it. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization managed to increase by around $17 billion in the past seven days. Interestingly enough, the gains came mostly on the back of altcoins. This is highlighted in the declining Bitcoin dominance – a metric that’s commonly used to gauge BTC’s share relative to that of the rest of the market.

2 DAYS AGO