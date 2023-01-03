Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
Your Guide to a Hydroponic Herb Garden
Originally Posted On: https://growingherbsguide.com/your-guide-to-a-hydroponic-herb-garden/. If you want your regular meals to be free from glutens or toxins, you must familiarise yourself with the hydroponic herb garden. It denotes a gardening system that requires less soil and provides organic and best-quality herbs. The entire mechanism of a hydroponic herb garden involves...
backyardboss.net
4 Tips For Making a DIY Terrarium Garden
Terrariums are a fun way to bring nature’s beauty into your home. You can make your own unique terrarium by arranging plants and decorations that you adore to create a miniature ecosystem. Once your terrarium plants become established, they won’t require much watering or extra upkeep. With proper care,...
heckhome.com
How To Create a Pollinator-Friendly Garden
Did you know that some animals are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply? Without them, many crops would be unable to produce fruit or seeds. In fact, the United States government has stated that they are “critical” to the nation’s agriculture. One of...
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?
A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
We’re gardening experts – you shouldn’t neglect your garden this January, here’s all the jobs you need to do now
IT may be cold outside so you’re not spending much time there – but that doesn’t mean you should neglect your garden altogether. The experts at RHS, the Royal Horticultural Society, have revealed the top three jobs we should all be doing this January, plus other top tips of winter-proofing your outside space.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
BHG
The Most Popular Houseplants of the Last 100 Years from the Better Homes & Gardens Archives
For practical purposes, plants could only cohabitate with us comfortably when window sizes increased and indoor heating systems improved. When that simpatico situation came together roughly a century ago, houseplants moved in for good. Over the decades, indoor plants have filled many niches. Some of the most popular photosynthesizing players remain the same today, but the way we display houseplants has evolved right along with our decor. We hit the BHG archives to spotlight some of the most iconic trends in houseplants over the last one hundred years.
NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
Times Gazette
Boost the health, beauty of your houseplants
Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean...
backyardgardener.com
Spring Garden and January Gardening Tips
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
WWLP 22News
Simple ways to get gardening in the new year
(Mass Appeal) – If you’re a brown thumb then maybe 2023 is the year to, pardon the pun, turn over a new leaf and really put a good effort into gardening. Ed Sourdiffe, Master Gardener and creator of the GreenThumbGuru.com, is here to share his thoughts on the benefits of working a garden.
Here’s to a bright new year: Cutting gardens are just one trend for 2023
We are concerned about the impact of our actions in the world and want our escape from global issues.
Good News Network
Alpacas and Llamas in Cornwall Enjoy Festive Feast of Christmas Trees After Unique Recycling Appeal by Owner
After our own Christmas dinners had long been finished, some British llamas and alpacas finally got to enjoy their own festive feast after their farm received a glut of donated Christmas trees. Mary Harvey, who runs CHAT (Chy Lowen Alpacas Tregaswith) in Cornwall, revealed the camelids ‘love’ to munch on...
gardenrant.com
When winter gets too interesting
It’s probably now obvious to everyone why Buffalo gardeners might not put too much effort into gardening for “winter interest.” Here, winter survival – or, more accurately, blizzard survival – is the thing (and not just for plants). Events like what happened over Christmas here...
gardeningknowhow.com
Forcing Amaryllis Bulbs Indoors During Winter
Despite being an avid gardener, I have always struggled when it came to growing plants indoors. In my small home, I simply couldn’t find the ideal location to grow healthy houseplants. With only one south-facing window, most plants withered away quickly from a lack of light or improper watering. It wasn’t until I began to explore the idea of forcing flower bulbs that I had my first success with indoor plants. Since that time, my love of growing flower bulbs throughout winter has grown exponentially.
Bodycare treats: 10 of the best
It’s amazing how much attention we pay to our faces – cream, masks, exfoliators, toners, serums, cleansers – and then we pretty much ignore everything below the neck. Which makes no sense in winter. Perhaps it’s because our bodies – certainly on this side of the hemisphere – are rarely on show. But here’s the not so new newsflash: the skin on our bodies is just as important as that on our faces. As we age, we produce less collagen, which means the skin loses elasticity and plumpness in the same way that it does on our face. It also regenerates more slowly, making it more susceptible to dullness. Regularly buffing/exfoliating will combat this – and if a body scrub is too messy, simply add a shower oil to a body brush or mesh sponge and massage it over. You can get away with this every other day, but moisturising should be daily. Sorry, I know moisturising your body every single day sounds tedious, but once you get into the routine it will take all of two minutes. It’s a small price to pay for your skin feeling and looking healthier. And, come summer, you won’t be that person who disrobes only to discover the skin on their body looks nothing like the glowing, well-hydrated version on their face. As someone once told me, summer bodies are made in the winter…
Am I putting my guests to sleep or are they all perpetually exhausted? ∣ Ervolino
I had four friends over for my New Year’s Eve dinner. On the menu: Lasagna, roast beef, braised vegetables and salad. Also on the menu: “Meet the Fabelmans,” the newest Steven Spielberg movie, which I intended to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) for my guests. One week later, I still haven’t seen the...
Looking Out: Finding peace and quiet away from modern music
“Listen to that!” I say to my beloved wife, Marsha. We’re having lunch in a café in another town. “Listen to what?” she says. ...
