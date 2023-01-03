Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Honoring Chief Justin McIntire, a hometown hero
Police officers have the toughest job in America, and Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire gave it his all while pursuing an armed and dangerous fugitive last week. McIntire was shot and killed doing what we ask our police to be ready to do — protect the public from the terror of criminal violence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge chief's death likely to have lasting effect on police, communities
When the armed man police were seeking for more than a day ran past Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire’s cruiser Monday afternoon, he reacted the same way most law enforcement officers would in that situation. McIntire was aware the suspect on the loose in his town likely was armed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds
Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
Brackenridge names officer-in-charge; Steele releases $75k in state money for police department
As a crowd gathered blocks from the Brackenridge municipal office Thursday to honor slain police Chief Justin McIntire, council met briefly to name an officer-in-charge of the small department. Members appointed Sgt. Mike Duffy to head the three-member force. Duffy did not attend the meeting. It was not clear when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Official fund set up for family of slain Brackenridge police chief
An official fund to benefit the family of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police. Lodge No. 39 of the FOP represents Brackenridge police officers, among others in the Alle-Kiski Valley. To donate, checks can be made out to Fraternal Order of...
Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire
Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
Death penalty sought against father of slain New Kensington child
Westmoreland County prosecutors have filed court documents that indicate they will seek the death penalty against the father of a young boy who was killed last spring in New Kensington. Jean J. Charles, 40, of Brackenridge was charged in September, about four months after the body of his 9-year-old son,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township
Ligonier Valley police are searching for a motorist who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township. According to police, the male driver attempted to abduct a female jogger at gunpoint shortly before 10 a.m. on Route 381 in Rector. The suspect ordered the jogger to...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A-K Valley high schools got their names in some interesting ways
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Check back next Sunday for part two. High schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley have all kinds of names for all kinds of reasons. There’s topography, people, a fruit and even a popular song. That’s right … a school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GoFundMe page for fallen officer had no connection to family; 2 other legit fundraisers established
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Teen girl shot in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
A 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Pittsburgh police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Deary Street following a ShotSpotter alert for a single round of gunfire and related calls to 911. Officers found...
wdadradio.com
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
