Apollo, PA

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Honoring Chief Justin McIntire, a hometown hero

Police officers have the toughest job in America, and Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire gave it his all while pursuing an armed and dangerous fugitive last week. McIntire was shot and killed doing what we ask our police to be ready to do — protect the public from the terror of criminal violence.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds

Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
ARNOLD, PA
Official fund set up for family of slain Brackenridge police chief

An official fund to benefit the family of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police. Lodge No. 39 of the FOP represents Brackenridge police officers, among others in the Alle-Kiski Valley. To donate, checks can be made out to Fraternal Order of...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township

Ligonier Valley police are searching for a motorist who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township. According to police, the male driver attempted to abduct a female jogger at gunpoint shortly before 10 a.m. on Route 381 in Rector. The suspect ordered the jogger to...
LIGONIER, PA
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire

A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
Teen girl shot in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Pittsburgh police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Deary Street following a ShotSpotter alert for a single round of gunfire and related calls to 911. Officers found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS

Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
HOMER CITY, PA

