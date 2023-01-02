Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Yardbarker
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
dallasexpress.com
NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks
Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report
The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team
Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18
In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
Bleacher Report
Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game
The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
Bleacher Report
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching
Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season. Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate...
Bleacher Report
Potential Bengals vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Location Could Be Determined by Coin Flip
If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, AFC North rivals, are scheduled to play against on another in the AFC Wild Card Round, the potential location of that game could be determined by a coin flip, the NFL announced Thursday. The league's proposal reads:. "If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week...
Bleacher Report
Sarah Taylor, Wife of Bengals' Zac Taylor, Leads Effort to Send Cards to Damar Hamlin
Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, is leading the efforts of 40 Cincinnati-area grade schools that are having students write get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, per ESPN's Ben Baby. Cardinal Pacelli School which Taylor's four children attend, began the efforts to send...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game. Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe. "I'm in a good place right now."<br><br>Tee Higgins' first public comments since...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. "We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as...
Comments / 0