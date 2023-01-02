ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season

We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks

Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report

The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18

In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game

The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game. Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe. "I'm in a good place right now."<br><br>Tee Higgins' first public comments since...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy