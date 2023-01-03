ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Diana's chief of staff on Harry airing royal "dirty laundry"

Prince Harry's attempt to tell his story, says Diana's former Chief of Staff, Patrick Jephson, follows ill-fated attempts by both his parents to go public with royal dirty laundry: "I think Diana would be sad that he had not learned from their mistakes."
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart

It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
Smerconish: George Santos reveals local news crisis

How did Congressman George Santos get away with fabricating so much about his background and fudging his finances? Because of America's shrinking local news outlets, which could lead to more like him.
