Read full article on original website
Related
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Why ancient Roman structures like the Pantheon still stand
This week, learn the secret ingredient that kept ancient Roman structures standing for thousands of years, meet a rare snowy owl in Southern California, get a peek at this year's space missions, and more.
Diana's chief of staff on Harry airing royal "dirty laundry"
Prince Harry's attempt to tell his story, says Diana's former Chief of Staff, Patrick Jephson, follows ill-fated attempts by both his parents to go public with royal dirty laundry: "I think Diana would be sad that he had not learned from their mistakes."
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unraveled, scientists say
The majestic structures of ancient Rome have survived for millennia — a testament to the ingenuity of Roman engineers, who perfected the use of concrete.
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart
It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
Smerconish: George Santos reveals local news crisis
How did Congressman George Santos get away with fabricating so much about his background and fudging his finances? Because of America's shrinking local news outlets, which could lead to more like him.
Looking Out: Finding peace and quiet away from modern music
“Listen to that!” I say to my beloved wife, Marsha. We’re having lunch in a café in another town. “Listen to what?” she says. ...
A group best known for its disruptive climate protests is hitting pause just as others are ramping up. Here's why
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is best known for its attention-grabbing tactics. Activists have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, smashed bank windows and sprayed fake blood over buildings.
What the return of Chinese tourists means for the global economy
In the years before Covid, China was the world's most important source of international travelers. Its 155 million tourists spent more than a quarter of a trillion dollars beyond its borders in 2019.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0