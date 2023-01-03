ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home.
AVON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 people shot show up at Indy hospitals Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who had been shot showed up at Indianapolis hospitals within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m., IMPD said two people had arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those people was reported to be in critical condition and the other was stable, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded. Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Girl shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
