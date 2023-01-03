Read full article on original website
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
'Don't shoot' | Fourth IMPD police chase this week ends in couple’s front yard
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night Kara Biernat and Jack Burd were in their living room when they heard an unusual number of sirens outside their home on Watson Road off College Avenue. “This is where we saw like five cops, large guns and shields,” Biernat said as she showed their...
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home.
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
3 people shot show up at Indy hospitals Saturday night
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who had been shot showed up at Indianapolis hospitals within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m., IMPD said two people had arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those people was reported to be in critical condition and the other was stable, according to IMPD.
Person shot on east side in critical condition
Person shot on east side of Indianapolis found in critical condition after police officers responded to a report of a person gunfire.
Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on the far east side of Indianapolis Thursday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded. Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.
Man dies after Post Road house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
Uber driver happy to be alive after being shot during ride pickup
INDIANAPOLIS — The Uber driver shot Wednesday night while picking up a rider on the northeast side of Indianapolis spoke to 13News from his hospital bed Friday afternoon as he recovers from a bullet wound in his lower back. "I am happy because I am alive and my passenger,...
WISH-TV
Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
WTHR
State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69
PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
Girl shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
