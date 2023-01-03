WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on his latest “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast that he nearly drowned during a recent vacation in Florida:. “We went to Miami, Florida,” Angle said. “The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time on the beach. They had a wonderful pool at the hotel. It was a blast. I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them because they’re too young to drive themselves, I put her on the back and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO