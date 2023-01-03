Read full article on original website
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
Backstage Update on Naomi’s Expected WWE Return
Sasha Banks and Naomi both left WWE in May, but Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has been the only one to return to the squared circle, making her NJPW debut earlier this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi’s future in wrestling had been a source of speculation for months,...
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback
What did “The Nature Boy” think of the WWE return of “The Queen?”. Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair’s comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the “WWE After The Bell” podcast. Featured below are some of the...
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Results – January 6, 2023
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle Of The Belts show of the New Year. On tap for tonight’s show is On tap for tonight’s show is a No Holds Barred match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with The Acclaimed defending against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 1/10/2023
Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the January 10 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge. * Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams.
PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon’s Return, WrestleMania, MJF and More
After last week’s year end awards show, the Hot Tag Crew is back to basics this week! Justin C and Cam are here to talk about everything that has happened over the last couple weeks in the world of pro wrestling. From Vince McMahon’s return, to Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s title, to a possible MJF/Bryan Danielson Ironman Match and more! Justin C and Cam talk about it all!
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown; Vince McMahon, William Regal, Bray Wyatt
The following are some backstage news and notes from this week’s WWE SmackDown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:. * Vince McMahon was not present backstage, and Triple H was in charge of the event. It didn’t seem like there was any sort of meeting with wrestlers about Vince’s return.
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/4/23
The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 864,000 viewers, down from 876,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150...
Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors
Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
Ricky Starks Names His Favorite AEW Matches
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The Absolute One” spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with AEW Rampage coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. * AEW Dynamite – Climate...
Matt Hardy Reacts to Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. During the podcast, Hardy discussed Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan Can’t Be Compared
Eric Bischoff recently discussed Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan during his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff praised Jericho and Hogan, but made it clear that they can’t be compared to each other. “You can’t really compare Chris Jericho to Hulk Hogan, just because of the eras and the nature of...
Orange Cassidy Talks About Possible Bryan Danielson Match, Says Jon Moxley “Owes Him A Match”
Orange Cassidy recently spoke with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge for an interview. During the discussion, the “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke about one particular All Elite Wrestling star that still owes him a showdown inside the squared circle. “[Jon Moxley] still owes me a match,” said the AEW All-Atlantic...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During Recent Vacation in Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on his latest “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast that he nearly drowned during a recent vacation in Florida:. “We went to Miami, Florida,” Angle said. “The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time on the beach. They had a wonderful pool at the hotel. It was a blast. I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them because they’re too young to drive themselves, I put her on the back and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.”
