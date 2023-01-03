Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Arn Anderson On Physical Limitations Following His Career-Ending Injury, Magnum TA Inspiring Him
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Arn discussed what physical limitations he has after his career-ending injury, how Magnum TA inspires him, and more. Here are the highlights:. What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:. Throw...
Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Josh Alexander Comments On Becoming The Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander has added another feather to his cap by becoming the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion. The Walking Weapon broke the record previously held by Bobby Roode with his ongoing 257-day title reign. On Busted Open Radio, Alexander addressed his latest milestone to reveal what separates him from his...
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight will be facing Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. You can check out some highlights...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title Officially Announced by NJPW
The former Sasha Banks’ debut match has been officially announced by NJPW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, taking on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI immediately following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. KAIRI was then challenged to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event by Moné. Click here to watch her debut, and click here for post-show comments and additional notes from Moné.
Jim Ross Reacts To Idea That Generational Gap Prevents Him For Clearing Up CM Punk Situation
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and discussed a recent episode of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open Radio” that he listened to, in which a fan asked if Ross should be brought in as a diplomatic middle-man to form some reconciliation between Tony Khan, CM Punk, and The Elite.
Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels
On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE
Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Hiromu Takahashi overcame defending champion Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato in a four-way match to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The finish of the match saw Hiromu Takahashi pin Master Wato following a devastating Time Bomb. The match lasted just under 17...
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
AEW Dark Results – Episode 177
The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW
Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...
