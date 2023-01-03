ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury

Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year

Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV

Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
ewrestlingnews.com

Josh Alexander Comments On Becoming The Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion

Josh Alexander has added another feather to his cap by becoming the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion. The Walking Weapon broke the record previously held by Bobby Roode with his ongoing 257-day title reign. On Busted Open Radio, Alexander addressed his latest milestone to reveal what separates him from his...
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW

Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
PWMania

William Regal Officially Returns to WWE

William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
PWMania

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title Officially Announced by NJPW

The former Sasha Banks’ debut match has been officially announced by NJPW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, taking on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI immediately following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. KAIRI was then challenged to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event by Moné. Click here to watch her debut, and click here for post-show comments and additional notes from Moné.
SAN JOSE, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels

On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE

Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
ewrestlingnews.com

Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Hiromu Takahashi overcame defending champion Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato in a four-way match to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The finish of the match saw Hiromu Takahashi pin Master Wato following a devastating Time Bomb. The match lasted just under 17...
ComicBook

Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night

The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dark Results – Episode 177

The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
ewrestlingnews.com

Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW

Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...

