ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde, who lost on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386K total, struggled to stand still on stage for much of his terrific streak. A fellow contestant wondered after watching him power through his spinal issues if future players should have the option to sit. Jessica Stephens, who...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
During her UFC days, Ronda Rousey was billed as an indestructible force. She would defeat her opponents within seconds and quickly earned herself the moniker “Baddest Woman On The Planet.” However, when her UFC career ended, she switched on over to the WWE, and the rest is history.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Expectations for TNA Going Head-to-Head With WWE RAW in 2010, and More
Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed TNA’s decision to compete against WWE RAW in 2010 on the most recent episode of their 83 Weeks podcast. What was the expectation for TNA on Monday nights was a question posed to Bischoff. “I didn’t have one. I...
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Dream Match That He Wanted To Have
Kurt Angle quickly rose to the top of the industry after he joined WWE and on his way to the top he faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Angle has had some classic matches with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and more, but he didn’t get to wrestle everyone he wanted to while he was an in-ring competitor.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On The Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Match From WWE RAW
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening match for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Under the influence of Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt, Bliss snapped and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Plans To Return To WWE To Pursue A Sale Of The Business
The Wall Street Journal reported today that Vince McMahon is “plotting” a return to power in WWE in advance of pursuing a sale of the entire company. McMahon remains the primary stockholder of WWE. The article states, “Mr. McMahon, who has majority voting power through his ownership of...
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Is Looking Forward To KAIRI & Mercedes Mone Match
Count Shotzi among the number of folks who are looking forward to the upcoming IWGP Women’s Championship match. Mercedes Mone will make her in-ring debut for New Japan when she challenges KAIRI for the title. Shotzi wrote: “Cant wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado and @KAIRI_official is about to give....
