Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
KTVZ
Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen
Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Four million Pakistani children imperiled by flood waters, months after monsoons: UNICEF
About 4 million children in Pakistan are still living near potentially life-threatening flood waters, more than four months after monsoon rains washed away their villages, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). These children are facing skyrocketing rates of acute respiratory infections, exacerbated by the presence of contaminated and stagnant pools of water, UNICEF…
KTVZ
A group best known for its disruptive climate protests is hitting pause just as others are ramping up. Here’s why
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is best known for its attention-grabbing tactics. Activists have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, smashed bank windows and sprayed fake blood over buildings. But in two words headlining a New Year’s Eve statement, the group signaled a radical change. “We Quit,”...
KTVZ
‘We’re the one connection’: The postal workers risking their lives to get pensions to Ukraine’s elderly
Every few minutes the ground shakes as blasts echo through the battered streets of Siversk, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Sometimes it’s outgoing Ukrainian fire, sometimes the Russians firing back. An elderly woman in black pants, heavy shoes, and a dirty grey overcoat and headscarf shuffles up the...
KTVZ
UK will make it harder for key workers to strike
The UK government is planning to introduce a new law forcing workers in key public sectors such as ambulance services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal. In a statement on Thursday, the government said it would introduce a bill in parliament in the...
KTVZ
Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster
The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
KTVZ
Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers, break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces and gained access to key buildings for the three branches of government, including the congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, according to images shown in Brazilian media. Footage...
KTVZ
US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever
For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...
KTVZ
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children’s coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children’s coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world. The total number of people now known to have been executed in connection with the protests that have...
KTVZ
Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from US federal prison after 20 years
Ana Montes, an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records. Cuba recruited Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst...
KTVZ
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace. Prices across the 19 countries that used the euro in 2022 increased at an annual rate of 9.2% in December, the European Union’s statistical office said Friday. In November, prices rose 10.1%. Annual inflation in the euro area reached a record high of 10.6% in October.
KTVZ
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street
Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. “The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
KTVZ
Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat
An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. Tokyo’s Narita airport received the call at 6:20 a.m. Japan time from a man in Germany...
KTVZ
Why now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation
The year’s off to a dramatic start with storms lashing the United States’ West Coast, a renewed volcanic eruption in Hawaii, and January heat records in Europe that are forcing some ski resorts to close due to a lack of snow. But it’s still looking like a great...
KTVZ
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
KTVZ
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle’s slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit’s tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might...
