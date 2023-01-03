ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen

Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
The Hill

Four million Pakistani children imperiled by flood waters, months after monsoons: UNICEF

About 4 million children in Pakistan are still living near potentially life-threatening flood waters, more than four months after monsoon rains washed away their villages, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). These children are facing skyrocketing rates of acute respiratory infections, exacerbated by the presence of contaminated and stagnant pools of water, UNICEF…
KTVZ

UK will make it harder for key workers to strike

The UK government is planning to introduce a new law forcing workers in key public sectors such as ambulance services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal. In a statement on Thursday, the government said it would introduce a bill in parliament in the...
KTVZ

Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster

The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...
KTVZ

Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster

Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace. Prices across the 19 countries that used the euro in 2022 increased at an annual rate of 9.2% in December, the European Union’s statistical office said Friday. In November, prices rose 10.1%. Annual inflation in the euro area reached a record high of 10.6% in October.
KTVZ

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. “The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
KTVZ

Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat

An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. Tokyo’s Narita airport received the call at 6:20 a.m. Japan time from a man in Germany...
KTVZ

Why now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation

The year’s off to a dramatic start with storms lashing the United States’ West Coast, a renewed volcanic eruption in Hawaii, and January heat records in Europe that are forcing some ski resorts to close due to a lack of snow. But it’s still looking like a great...
HAWAII STATE
KTVZ

Has inflation finally peaked?

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
KTVZ

A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France

A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle’s slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit’s tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might...

