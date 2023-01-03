ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘How am I not dead?’ Busy Philipps shares security footage of terrifying fall down New York steps

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Busy Philipps has shared security footage of her nasty fall down the steps in front of her home, as she reflected on last year.

The actor and podcast host said 2022 “broke her heart in multiple ways” but was relieved to still be alive, in a New Year’s Eve post.

“Please enjoy this video of me miraculously tumbling down the front stoop in October and not injuring myself at all,” she wrote on Instagram , noting that she was sober at the time.

“Listeners of the pod, this is for your and our collective light teams.”

The 43-year-old Cougar Town star previously discussed the incident in an October episode of her podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best , admitting that she was shocked she had escaped serious harm.

“I’m not gonna f***ing die falling down stairs, I can’t,” she said. “What a bummer. It’s not for me.”

She jokingly compared the clip to a photoshopped meme of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala.

“That is literally in my head what was happening,” she said. “I was flying… when I landed on the sidewalk, I was looking up at the trees and I was like, ‘How am I not dead?’”

In the clip, Philipps can be seen wearing a silver sequin dress, black coat and boots, as she follows her dog Gina down the front steps of her New York City home.

She suddenly falls and tumbles head over heels down the steps as items she was carrying fall to the ground.

Philipps got up and calmly texted her estranged husband, Marc Silverstein, who was inside the home with their two children, Birdie, 14, and Cricket, nine, at the time.

“Holy s***,” Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness commented in response to the video footage. “But the pop-up was so hardcore! Earrings check / ears attached still, OK going back to watch again.”

Sophia Black-D’Elia, star of Gossip Girl and Single Drunk Female, wrote: “I can’t believe you have this footage of it! Unreal.”

E H
4d ago

I think it's hilarious! I'm glad she showed it. we all need a good laugh. glad she's okay thoooo.... y'all see her dog drag her butt right down the stairs! I'm sorry. that is too funny! she jumped right up. I can't stop laughing

Joss morales
5d ago

' how am I not dead ' really from falling down like 8 steps . people are so dramatic

Melanie Van Do
4d ago

Guardian angel 😇 I fell down a flight of wood stairs on to concrete slab as a child was not injured at all.

