ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: If we care about our children’s future, all school dinners should be vegan

By Ruth Jenkins
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OjZc_0k1g42Al00

Why should teachers care about Veganuary ? Well, in 2021, the BBC’s Good Food Nation survey found that 8 per cent of children were following a vegan diet and of those who weren’t, 15 per cent would like to. With more than nine million pupils in England alone, there are more and more vegan students in schools .

Schools often don’t realise this, but they have legal obligations in relation to their vegan students, child protection risks to consider and child protection benefits to appreciate. What do I mean?

Ethical veganism is protected under the Equality Act 2010 as a philosophical belief. State schools in Britain have a public sector equality duty to act inclusively in this regard. It’s still common for schools to say they can’t provide meals for vegans, blaming their caterers. However, the equality obligations are borne by the school, specifically the governors who are accountable for breaches. The vegan menu needs to be balanced, varied and tasty – just like the standard menu.

Helpful resources are available from The Vegan Society , and beyond lesson planning, it’s important to consider relationships. If a pupil is teased by their teacher for being vegan, that’s direct discrimination under the Equality Act. That may sound unlikely, but in our survey of 252 vegan pupils, 73 per cent had been teased for their vegan beliefs at school, and 42 per cent had been bullied. In both cases, in one in four instances it was teachers or other school staff who were the perpetrators.

This is linked to cognitive dissonance – the psychological reaction to being made aware that one holds two conflicting beliefs. If one simultaneously holds the beliefs “I love animals” and “it’s OK to eat animals”, then when a situation arises that forces those two beliefs to the forefront of our thinking, the tension that results can make us feel stressed, irritated and unhappy.

Unless we resolve the tension by changing our beliefs or behaviour, it’s quite normal to blame those feelings on something else entirely – all without realising we are doing it.

The easiest target for that blame is the individual “causing” the conflict: the vegan pupil who may not have even spoken, but triggers friction by the simple fact of their vegan identity. Helping school communities understand veganism and clarifying their anti-bullying policies reduces these risks. But what about that child protection benefit I mentioned?

Teachers have child protection drilled into them, but their choices at each meal could be putting more children in danger than they ever work with. Most won’t realise that animal agriculture is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the entire global transport network. They will likely have given lessons on how public transport is a greener way to get to school than using a car, but may not have thought about educating their students on the environmental impacts of their meal choices.

UNICEF has declared that one billion children are at extremely high risk from the climate crisis. How does veganism relate? Farmland takes up half of all habitable land. Animal agriculture is inefficient – using 77 per cent of the world’s farmland to create animal products accounting for only 18 per cent of our calories. It takes a lot of plants to feed the animals. By contrast, plants are efficient – taking 23 per cent of farmland to supply 82 per cent of our calories.

If we switched to a plant-based food system, we could both substantially reduce annual emissions (especially damaging methane from cattle and sheep) and rewild three-quarters of all agricultural land – an area equivalent to the EU, China, Australia and the USA combined – drawing down between 9 and 13 years’ worth of global carbon emissions.

Research indicates that even if we were to end fossil fuel production tomorrow, we would still breach our global warming targets through emissions from animal agriculture alone . To safeguard our children’s futures, we all need to shift our diets in a plant-based direction, and school meals are a powerful way to do this.

Choosing plant-forward options for school meals could save the equivalent annual emissions of all 150,000 people in Oxford. But the indirect benefits are even bigger; modelling earth-friendly choices pupils can take forward through their lives. Your vegan pupils are leading the way – in a direction that protects us all.

Ruth Jenkins is the founder of Vegan-Inclusive Education

Comments / 21

John Nixon
2d ago

Vegans are the ultimate science deniers. They deny a million years of evolutionary biology, and every tenet of comparative morphology in an attempt to assuage their guilty feelings.

Reply
8
Rex Rigby
2d ago

my 11 and 13 year old will be bringing there own real meat lunch thank you

Reply
8
Peter Chauvin
2d ago

my body my choice. ur dinner can be vegan. mine will be wild game

Reply
6
Related
BBC

Cost-of-living: We have schoolkids who don't eat between dinner and lunch

Teachers are in the business of educating. Lesson plans, marking and looking out for development in their classrooms is their bread and butter. But increasingly, staff are just as likely to be involved in literal bread and butter, by rolling out free meals to pupils caught in the crossfire of the cost-of-living crisis.
The Independent

Warning children will be ‘lost outside system’ as homeschooling soars after pandemic

Children could be left without welfare checks due to homeschooling, the government has been warned, as new figures show a surge in the numbers being educated at home. England’s children’s commissioner and education unions have raised concerns over the safeguarding of home-educated pupils and warned some could drop off the radar of authorities without increased protections. Numbers of home-educated students have jumped by 40 per cent since 2018, Freedom of Information requests reveal. In the 171 local authorities that provided data, there were 81,250 children learning at home in 2022 compared to 57,531 four years ago, before the pandemic. But...
The Independent

Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits

Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
The Guardian

I teach yoga – its appropriation by the white wellness industry is a form of colonialism, but we can move on

Yoga has become the latest wellness practice to fall victim to cultural appropriation – but that will come as no surprise to the many industry insiders who have been speaking out on this issue for years, with growing urgency. What is abundantly clear to me as a yoga teacher is the practice has been led astray by western economic forces. Cultural appropriation remains a contentious and triggering topic for some. “What’s the difference between appropriation and appreciation?” I’m often asked. People argue that it’s a fine line, but I fail to see it. It’s just one of the problems plaguing the industry.
myscience.org

Fathers Who Take 2 Weeks Paternity Leave Are Considered Less Likely to Develop Postpartum Depression

In the weeks that follow the birth of a child, both parents are likely to develop depression. Paternity leave, recognized for its benefits on family balance, child development and male-female equality, could be one of the keys to preventing this condition that affects one in ten fathers and almost two in ten mothers. Using data from over 10,000 heterosexual couples participating in the Elfe [1] cohort study, a team of researchers from Inserm and Sorbonne Université at the Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health looked at the impact of two weeks of paternity leave on the risk of postpartum depression in each parent. While the findings show that fathers who have taken or intend to take paternity leave are less likely to develop postpartum depression, this risk appears to be increased in mothers whose partner has taken paternity leave. This research, to be published in Lancet Public Health, supports the importance of family policies targeted at fathers and questions the modalities of paternity leave that is beneficial to the mental health of both members of the couple.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement

Since 2000, Indigenous children have experienced the death of a parent at higher annual rates than any other racial/ethnic group, reaching a record 2.2 times the national average in 2021, a report from Evermore, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of bereaved children and families, finds. According to the report, America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement (58 pages, PDF), annual rates of childhood bereavement among Black children have risen nearly 20 percent since 2000 and 51 percent since 2013 and those among white children have surged 65 percent to reach similar levels by 2021. And while rates are lower among Latinx and Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) children, those of Latinx children jumped 40 percent between 2019 and 2020—accounting for the entire 40 percent increase since 2000—and those of AAPI children are up 35 percent since 2000. The report’s authors note that the death of a parent during childhood is associated with a higher risk of academic failure, depression, alcohol and substance misuse, violent crime, suicide attempts, suicide, and premature death and outline policy recommendations in four areas: providing economic security to families, Social Security benefits; provide access to health care, such as automatic Medicaid eligibility; developing supportive community-based programs, including telehealth services for grieving children within school settings; and investing in data collection and research.
The Independent

Adults ‘four times more likely to be estranged from their fathers than mothers’

Adults are over four times more likely to be estranged from their fathers than their mothers, according to new research.A new study found 26 per cent of fallouts involved fathers, compared to just six percent with mothers.The phenomenon can be partially explained by traditional parental roles, with men being the breadwinners and women looking after the household, the study claims.Overall adult children were less likely to be cut off from their mothers as they had spent most time with them.Lead author Professor Rin Reczek, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: “Mothers are the primary caregivers to children in...
The Independent

Teachers’ pay offer is ‘very fair’, minister insists ahead of more talks

A Scottish Government minister has refused to say if more cash could be found for teachers in a bid to prevent further strikes – which have already closed schools across the country.Talks are taking place on Friday between unions and the government, as further and higher education minister Jamie Hepburn insisted the pay rise offered to teachers was “very fair”.The deal on the table would see most most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest-earning teachers would get a 6.85% increase.And Mr Hepburn said combined with other pay rises it would mean salaries for  “most teachers”...
BBC

West End babies and children at risk at Play Away nursery, report says

A pre-school and nursery put babies and children at risk due to unsafe sleeping and mealtime arrangements, a report has said. Play Away in West End, Hampshire, has been rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors. The reports said education and behaviour at the site were good but children's safety was not...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a junior doctor and I love my job, but my colleagues are all leaving

I’m a junior doctor and I love my job, but my colleagues are all leaving. The NHS is suffering, and suffering badly. To ignore the concerns of doctors means to ignore the health of our very nation. No wonder there is a new ballot on industrial action – that will see junior doctors go on strike for 72 hours in March if successful.I left medical school just over four years ago. Back then the NHS was in peril, but the goodwill, extra unpaid hours and incredible fortitude of its staff seemed to just about be keeping it afloat. My...
The Guardian

Child neglect is built into the care system

Our work with advocates who directly support children in care echoes Become’s research (England’s care crisis forces 1,200 children to move over Christmas, 2 January). Children are moved across the Christmas period, as they approach significant birthdays and during important school and college years. Just before Christmas, we heard of two teenagers forced to move by their council to completely different, cheaper locations. One child was told on the day the move happened.
The Independent

Father struggling to keep son alive after NHS blocks access to ‘life-changing’ drug

A devoted father fears his five-year-old son will die because he cannot afford to pay £1,000 a month for lifesaving cannabis.Matt Hughes was forced to turn to a private doctor because the NHS refused to prescribe medical cannabis to try to prevent his epilpetic son’s seizures.Little Charlie was suffering 120 seizures a day until medical cannabis gave him his life back.Matt and wife Ali were paying £1,000 a month for Bedrolite from Holland before briefly turning to a cheaper substitute.But they have now been told they will have to return to paying £1,000, which they can no longer afford.IT specialist...
The Guardian

Four in 10 junior doctors plan to quit NHS as soon as they can, survey finds

Four in 10 junior doctors are actively planning to quit the NHS as soon as they can find another job, according to a survey by the British Medical Association. The survey, released as part of the BMA chair of council Prof Philip Banfield’s new year message, found poor pay and working conditions were among the main reasons for junior doctors wanting to leave.
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy