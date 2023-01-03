ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lewis Capaldi would like fans to stop comparing him to 60-year-old women

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X40gS_0k1g40PJ00

Lewis Capaldi is hoping that he will stop getting compared to older women after a fan’s dad mistook him for Susan Boyle .

The 26-year old made a Tiktok video about the comparison, in which a fan said their father had apparently mistaken Capaldi for the fellow Scottish singer.

“Lewis my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle,” the fan’s comment said.

Boyle, who is 61, rose to fame after shocking judges with her powerful voice on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Capaldi responded in a video in which he can be seen sighing and shaking his head to his song “Pointless”.

Capaldi also added text over the video which reads: “Great start to the new year”

@lewiscapaldi

Replying to @carebaa i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s

♬ Pointless - Lewis Capaldi

In the caption, the singer admitted that he was hoping he might stop being compared to older women: “I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me I looked like women in their sixties.”

Capaldi has previously been compared to politicians including Liz Truss and Angela Merkel.

Back in December, the Scottish singer was worried that people in Germany didn’t like his music, after tickets were supposedly not selling well in the country ahead of his tour.

The Scottish singer recently announced a huge world tour, where he will visit venues in the UK and Ireland, as well as around Europe, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdraA_0k1g40PJ00

Speaking to Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 , he said: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.”

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.”

“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold. And I have sold 1,373 tickets,” he continued.

“Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something,” he added jokingly.

Capaldi will be touring his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is due for release on 19 May 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
The Independent

Harry claims his role in William’s wedding was a ‘bare-faced lie’, reports say

The Duke of Sussex has called his role as best man at Prince William’s wedding a “bare-faced lie”, according to reports. Extracts from Harry’s autobiography Spare were published after the book was accidentally put on sale in Spain earlier this week, five days before it was due to be released on 10 January. Some of the most startling revelations include details about a physical altercation with the Prince of Wales in 2019 over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, William’s alleged role in the infamous Nazi soldier costume controversy, and the Duke of Sussex’s “ill-judged” claim he killed 25 people during...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Independent

‘Absolutely gross’: Prince Harry condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details on ‘tainted’ romance

Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details about his “tainted” romance with the late star in his new memoir Spare.In a section of the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days early, Harry writes about how he met the former Love Island host, who died by suicide in 2020, at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend in 2009.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, he shared: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a...
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
The Independent

Raised by Wolves star sent to hospital after being bitten six times by beach seal

Raised by Wolves actor Loulou Taylor shared images of her injuries after being attacked by a seal. The actor, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama series, was in the water at Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, when the marine mammal came ashore.In footage shared by the New York Post, beachgoers are seen excited by the seal’s presence at first, however, the atmosphere shifts as the seal begins biting people.It returns to the water where it encounters Taylor, who’d been swimming and had missed the commotion from other beachgoers.In footage shared on her Instagram story,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma

Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
The Independent

Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the words he said to the Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral.In his autobiography Spare, Harry reveals details of travelling to the Scottish castle following the monarch’s death on September 8, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book.The Duke of Sussex describes how he whispered to her that he “hoped she was happy” and would be reunited with her husband Philip, who died in April 2021.Harry flew up to Scotland on September 8 after Buckingham Palace announced that she was gravely ill but he reached Balmoral after...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Prince Harry has reportedly written he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019. In his leaked memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day his and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor came into the world. He reportedly recalled how Meghan was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour while Harry placed a photograph of his late mother, the former Princess of Wales Diana, in the delivery room. According to MailOnline, which said it had...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims Camilla changed his bedroom into her dressing room

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, and his hurt when his father’s wife allegedly turned his bedroom into her dressing room.The Duke of Sussex shared the claim in his forthcoming memoir Spare, which is slated for release on 10 January. He alleged that the Queen Consort changed over his room at Clarence House in London shortly after he moved out, according to Page Six, which saw an advanced copy of the book. The duke said that although he “tried not to care,” he couldn’t help but be upset by the change.“I tried not...
The Independent

Harry’s memoir includes several claims involving sister-in-law Kate

The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
The Independent

‘The father has a dog in the fight’: Does Charles have a responsibility to fix the feud between William and Harry?

Conflict is not necessarily a bad thing,” says psychiatrist Dr Sunil Raheja, surveying the present state of the most talked-about sibling relationship in the world. “It can be a good thing if handled correctly. But you need to be very careful about hanging your dirty laundry out in public.”Perhaps nobody understands this better than the Royal Family, who are famously raised on the philosophy of “never complain, never explain”. Which is what makes the intimacies disclosed in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare so surprising. The Duke of Sussex has provided explosive details of his feud with his brother – while simultaneously...
The Independent

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed "royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Harry’s revelations were the type “that you’d...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer

Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
The Independent

Kathy Burke shares image poking fun at Prince Harry’s claims about row with William

Kathy Burke has shared an image poking fun at Prince Harry’s claims that he was physically attacked by his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle.The claim was made in the duke’s forthcoming autobiography Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official publication on 10 January.In the excerpt, Harry reportedly claims that the physical altercation took place at his London home in 2019 when his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.Harry writes that during the argument that preceded the incident, William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.Read...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare half-price at major bookshops four days before official release

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is already being offered at half price days before it is released.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, hits the shelves on Tuesday (10 January).However, large parts of the book have leaked ahead of release after a Spanish-language version accidentally went on sale five days before it was meant to.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.The book’s RRP is £28, but four days before its official release, the memoir is being offered for half price if you pre-order in store and online. This includes major...
The Independent

Voices: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing

In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.In an extract from the royal’s book, which is due for release on 10 January, Harry writes that his older brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground. The argument began when William allegedly called Meghan “difficult”,...
The Independent

PM defends royal family as institution to be ‘proud’ of despite Harry’s memoir

Rishi Sunak has defended the royal family as an institution to be “proud” of, despite a string of revelations from the Duke of Sussex.The disclosures, which include claims that the Prince of Wales physically attacked his brother Harry, come from the duke’s memoir, Spare, which is due to be published on Tuesday.The controversial book has been the subject of headlines for days after excerpts were leaked detailing personal details of Harry’s love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family.Asked whether the public can still have faith in the institution, the Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme:...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy