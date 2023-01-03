Pele funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to be buried after procession in Santos

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.

Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, was lying in state at the Santos stadium on Monday, where he played some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

The Brazilian public was able to pay its final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of Santos and passed in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. The coffin carrying the three-time world champion then left Albert Einstein hospital and was placed in the centre circle of the field.

He will be buried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in presence of family today (Tuesday 3 January).

