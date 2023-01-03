Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Pay With Suave Partners With Idenfy to Secure Payments With Identity Verification
Pay with Suave partnered with Idenfy to automate customer onboarding and ensure the safety of all users who select one of its flexible payment plans. iDenfy’s AI-powered identity verification solution currently ensures that all customers using the Suave app are legitimate, while its AML services eliminate the chances of fraudulent transactions.
ffnews.com
Ionia Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Ionia has announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The program allows Ionia to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allowing it to more easily leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities. Through Ionia’s embedded payments technology, cardholders can instantly spend rewards for all or any part of a transaction and can also spend a variety of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency. Ionia’s Visa card technology will be available to nearly 13 million consumers in 2023.
ffnews.com
Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO
Securrency, a leading developer of institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023. Ms. Chakar’s leadership will combine her deep financial services, technology, and market experience with Securrency’s groundbreaking technology to...
ffnews.com
NorthOne Becomes One of the First Fintechs to Introduce Real-Time Payments
NorthOne is proud to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses receive payments instantly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serves as a platform for innovation allowing NorthOne to deliver new products and services to customers.
ffnews.com
Fintech B2B Marketing Strengthens Community Growth By Bringing Onboard Denise Gee
FinTech B2B Marketing, a first global peer-to-peer community of specialist B2B marketers connecting professionals working in FinTech, Financial Services and Technology, today announced that Denise Gee will be joining the team as Community Growth Advisor. Her extensive industry experience will help strengthen the community’s focus on driving brand awareness and strengthening its footprint.
ffnews.com
Funding Circle Appoints Steve Allocca U.S. Managing Director
Funding Circle, the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers today announces Steve Allocca has joined the company as U.S. Managing Director. Steve, a former BlueVine, Lending Club, and PayPal executive, will lead Funding Circle U.S. through its next exciting and ambitious phase of growth and expansion. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jacobs, Steve will play a crucial role in honing in on the meaningful opportunity that exists to serve more small business borrowers in the U.S.
ffnews.com
Greenbrook Ranked #1 by Bloomberg for Engaged Shareholder Communications in Europe
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: How to Scale a Fintech Organisation in 2023
In this exclusive Virtual Arena titled: ‘How to Scale a Fintech Organisation’, FF News’s Taylor Griffin sits down with leaders Aaron Holmes, the CEO of fintech SaaS provider, Kani, and André Silva, the Global Head of Expansion at Revolut, about scalability in the financial services sector, and some of the goals and challenges businesses need to consider before taking their leap into expansion.
ffnews.com
Bolttech Appoints Jens Schädler as Chief Executive Officer for Europe
International insurtech bolttech today announced the appointment of Dr. Jens Schädler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Europe. Based in Switzerland, Jens will provide strategic leadership across bolttech’s Europe operations, driving new and existing market and partnership growth. Taking over from Andrew Cons, Jens’ role is effective immediately.
ffnews.com
Binance Joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) to Further Compliance Standards Within the Crypto Industry
Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced that it has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), the world’s only organization bringing together sanctions compliance professionals. ACSS, established in 2018, provides high-quality education and benefits to its members. Binance is...
ffnews.com
Axis Bank partners with OPEN to launch a fully digital current account proposition for businesses
Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank has partnered with the world’s fastest-growing digital banking enterprise, OPEN, to provide a fully native digital current account journey for its customers including SMEs, freelancers, homepreneurs, influencers and more. This partnership offers the larger business community access to Axis Bank’s holistic banking experience coupled with OPEN’s end-to-end financial automation tools for business management including payments, accounting, payroll, compliance, expense management and several other services.
ffnews.com
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising $7 million in venture funding. The platform empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate complex business processes, leading to significant reductions in costs and an unmatched experience for both customers and employees. The $7 million seed round was led by Eclipse.
ffnews.com
Everest Names Srini Maddineni as Group Chief Information Officer
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that effective January 16, 2023, Srini Maddineni, Everest’s SVP and Global CIO for Insurance and Reinsurance Systems, will succeed Terry Walker as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer. Walker will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
ffnews.com
Pacific West Bank (PWBO) Announces the Formation of a Holding Company, Pacific West Bancorp (PWBK)
Pacific West Bank (“Bank”) (OTCPK: PWBO) today announced the formation of a holding company, Pacific West Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: PWBK), effective January 1st, 2023. Pacific West Bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific West Bancorp, a newly formed Oregon Corporation. The Bank holding company formation was previously approved by shareholders at the 2022 Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28th, 2022, and subsequently approved by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
ffnews.com
Thames Water partners with Paylink Solutions to support more customers with their financial needs
At a time when consumers are struggling with increasing living costs, Thames Water, the UK’s largest water and wastewater company, has entered into a long-term partnership with fintech Paylink Solutions. The new partnership demonstrates best practice within the water sector around understanding customer affordability and making it easier for...
ffnews.com
Tanzanian fintech firm NALA launches in the EU
NALA, a Tanzanian financial technology company enabling payments to Africa, launches in the EU by adding 19 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion and product differentiation. NALA’s US launch hosted 6 members of parliament from Tanzania at the event in New York City. The EU expansion is the latest in several exciting updates to come out of the ambitious firm, including the launch of NALA For Business and recent integrations with Apple and Google Pay.
ffnews.com
SUNRATE enhances its online travel solution with new virtual corporate card
Global Fintech SUNRATE has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch virtual corporate cards as part of its plans to bolster its online travel solution. SUNRATE’s travel stakeholders can now have another seamless and efficient option when making payments to their own partners, such as airlines and hotels, on virtual corporate cards. Towards the end of last year, SUNRATE also announced a strategic partnership with the global digital travel platform, Agoda. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.
ffnews.com
Little Birdie has partnered with Bud to deliver intelligent subscription management services to help its customers combat the cost-of-living crisis
New subscription and bill management app, Little Birdie has announced its partnership with Bud, an open banking platform specialising in data intelligence, to help customers struggling with soaring costs manage their subscriptions and offer more control over their finances during the cost of living crisis. With 32% of people aged 18-34 regretting the subscriptions bought during the pandemic, and 41% fearing regular subscription payments could push them into debt, Little Birdie is using Bud’s Engage Product to identify subscriptions and engage more with their finances.
ffnews.com
Vestd Simplifies Equity Management for Startups and Investors
Vestd has launched a new simplified version of its market-leading equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors organise, manage and track shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is now available for UK-based companies to instantly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to accurately...
ffnews.com
£150m Investment Fund for Scotland Preparing for Summer Launch
The British Business Bank is on course to launch a £150 million investment fund this summer, aimed at driving the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland. The Investment Fund for Scotland is one of a series of Nations and Regions Investment Funds being launched by the British Business Bank which will deliver a £1.6 billion commitment of new funding to smaller businesses across the UK. The fund will offer a range of commercial finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investment of up to £5 million.
