Greenbrook Ranked #1 by Bloomberg for Engaged Shareholder Communications in Europe
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.
Mendoza Ventures announces a first close on its $100M early growth Fintech fund anchored by Bank of America
Mendoza Ventures, a female and Latinx-founded Fintech, AI, and Cybersecurity Venture Capital firm, has achieved a first close on its third fund. The $100M fund will invest in early growth stage startups with a focus on diverse teams. The initial close was led by Bank of America, including Grasshopper Bank and other investors.
Binance Joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) to Further Compliance Standards Within the Crypto Industry
Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced that it has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), the world’s only organization bringing together sanctions compliance professionals. ACSS, established in 2018, provides high-quality education and benefits to its members. Binance is...
Everest Names Srini Maddineni as Group Chief Information Officer
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that effective January 16, 2023, Srini Maddineni, Everest’s SVP and Global CIO for Insurance and Reinsurance Systems, will succeed Terry Walker as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer. Walker will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Ionia Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Ionia has announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The program allows Ionia to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allowing it to more easily leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities. Through Ionia’s embedded payments technology, cardholders can instantly spend rewards for all or any part of a transaction and can also spend a variety of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency. Ionia’s Visa card technology will be available to nearly 13 million consumers in 2023.
Vector Elevates Molly Yakubian to Managing Partner
Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner. Yakubian has served as Vector’s Chief Operating Officer since mid-2021 and has a proven track record of driving business growth and improving operational efficiencies. In her new role as Managing Partner, Molly will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company and guide its strategic direction. Under her leadership and with the backing of committed investors, Vector will continue to grow and fulfill its mission of modernizing fund administration.
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising $7 million in venture funding. The platform empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate complex business processes, leading to significant reductions in costs and an unmatched experience for both customers and employees. The $7 million seed round was led by Eclipse.
FF Virtual Arena: How to Scale a Fintech Organisation in 2023
In this exclusive Virtual Arena titled: ‘How to Scale a Fintech Organisation’, FF News’s Taylor Griffin sits down with leaders Aaron Holmes, the CEO of fintech SaaS provider, Kani, and André Silva, the Global Head of Expansion at Revolut, about scalability in the financial services sector, and some of the goals and challenges businesses need to consider before taking their leap into expansion.
NorthOne Becomes One of the First Fintechs to Introduce Real-Time Payments
NorthOne is proud to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses receive payments instantly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serves as a platform for innovation allowing NorthOne to deliver new products and services to customers.
