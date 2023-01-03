Read full article on original website
K Swensen
5d ago
I said this last year when so many out of towner's we're freaking out when their pets were sick or injured. Us locals need it to. It would be very profitable. You'd hope some vet would see the potential.
Ronald Moser
5d ago
I also agree it irritated me 2 weeks ago when I was at the vet getting dog food and a person called and was having an emergency with a pet they were told that they couldn't help with it I was so irritated and I told them that if were me calling and told that I wouldn't be coming back to this office
Cape Gazette
Paradise Companies donates to Beebe Medical Foundation
Two local companies helped raise nearly $31,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation with end-of-season events. On Dec. 28, Paradise Companies, owner of Paradise Grill in Pot-Nets in Long Neck, donated $24,000 from its annual Flounder Pounder Open fishing tournament in August. The tournament sends teams of anglers out onto Delaware Bay to help catch the largest flounder. Proceeds from the tournament go to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center – Beebe Medical Foundation is the charity arm of Beebe Healthcare.
WMDT.com
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
Cape Gazette
Elks deliver holiday gifts for Stockley Center residents
Cheerful elves from Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 visited the Stockley Center bearing gifts Dec. 21. The Stockley Center in Georgetown is a Medicaid-certified care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 50-bed facility provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for people requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, dedicated community volunteer
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan passed away peacefully Christmas morning Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after losing her battle with bone cancer. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and will be remembered by those who knew her as a kind, caring, helpful and loving wife, mother, Nana and friend.
Cape Gazette
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County officials sworn in
Winners in the November election, including two Sussex County councilmen and three county row officers (all Republicans), were sworn in Jan. 3 to begin the new year. Re-elected to second four-year terms are District 4 Councilman Doug Hudson, who lives near Dagsboro, and District 5 Councilman John Rieley of rural Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Support a blue economy in Lewes
Lewes is inextricably linked to water – the menhaden industry, the city’s strategic location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, its natural beauty that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each summer. The University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and others in the government and private sectors...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
Cape Gazette
News briefs 1/6/23
Lewes Mayor and City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at city hall. Proclamations honoring the service of former Sen. Ernesto Lopez and former Rep. Steve Smyk will begin the meeting, followed by appointments to the public art committee, planning commission, bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee, and joint site development committee. Officials will continue to discuss and possibly vote on the First Baptist Church site plan; changes to code involving through lots and annexation zones; a recommendation from PAC regarding donations; Fisher-Martin House repairs; and a parking permit system for Lewes Beach.
Cape Gazette
Grotto seeks variance for Rehoboth hotel
Two months ago, representatives from Grotto Pizza introduced a proposal for a hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. In the meeting before Rehoboth planning commissioners, they said the 58,300-square-foot hotel was set to be four floors with 60 rooms. Vince Robertson, the attorney representing developer One...
Cape Gazette
Councilman Rieley to discuss affordable workforce housing Jan. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a general membership luncheon at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile near Rehoboth Beach. Guest speaker will be Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, who will discuss how the council plans to deal with the current...
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
Cape Gazette
Lewes considering beach parking permits
Parking permits could soon be on their way in Lewes Beach. The City of Lewes has been evaluating the best ways to implement a permit system by reviewing public feedback and analyzing the practices of neighboring local governments. A recent report from a project team assembled by City Manager Ann Marie Townshend does not suggest that Lewes needs a parking permit system, but does provide a glimpse of what one might look like if codified.
