Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO