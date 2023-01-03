ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.

Police in Commerce were, at last report, still trying to track down a suspect in a case of criminal damage to property. The man, seen on surveillance video, allegedly damaged a physical therapist’s office on Hospital Road in Commerce.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect in a New Year’s weekend homicide: Andrew Berry is 34 years old, from Bowman. He was arrested in Hart County and charged in the stabbing death of 21 year-old Destiny Huff. Investigators in the Sheriff’s Office in Elberton say it was a case of domestic violence.

A man from Stephens County has been killed in a crash in Anderson County South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 60 year-old Jeffrey Berryman of Martin died in a single-vehicle accident on Elberton Highway near Anderson.

©2023 Cox Media Group

