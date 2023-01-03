Read full article on original website
InFive: Quintuple shooting update, day care worker charged and cooler temps today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her young relatives has devastated a Dumfries family already rocked by tragedy. The mother of four of the victims died in September from diabetes complications. 4. Board...
Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians
(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according...
Wakefield football coach steps down
Darrell Weeks, the Wakefield High School head football coach for the 2022 season, has stepped down. Weeks informed his players of that decision the afternoon of Jan. 4. Wakefield finished 0-10 during the fall season. Weeks desired to return as the Warriors coach, but said he decided to leave when...
