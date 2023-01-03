ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians

(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according...
Wakefield football coach steps down

Darrell Weeks, the Wakefield High School head football coach for the 2022 season, has stepped down. Weeks informed his players of that decision the afternoon of Jan. 4. Wakefield finished 0-10 during the fall season. Weeks desired to return as the Warriors coach, but said he decided to leave when...
