NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford
Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford
West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
NBC Connecticut
Second Person Injured in Shooting on Route 15 in Hamden Has Died: Police
A second person has died after a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden early on the morning of New Year's Day. State police said they received reports around 2:20 a.m. that morning that people inside a vehicle on Route 15 South, near exit 60, had gunshot wounds. The driver, 23-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Police Officer Fired Shots at Suspect in Milford: Report
The office of the inspector general released more information on an East Haven police investigation that ended in Milford Thursday morning and said a police officer fired gunshots at a supect. No one was struck by gunfire and no weapon was found on or near the suspect, according to the newly released report.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Shooting at New Haven Inn
A person is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to officials. City officials said the shooting happened at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue. A person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No additional information...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Attempt to ID Man Wanted for Arson After Fire at Ellington Masonic Lodge
Connecticut State Police are working to identify a man who is wanted for arson after a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at the Fayette Lodge on Orchard Street around 9:43 a.m. According to fire officials, a passerby called...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
NBC Connecticut
Family Displaced After Fire Guts Norwalk Home
A family of four is displaced after a fire gutted their home in Norwalk on Sunday. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Betmarlea Road around noon. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing through the roof. It then spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen.
NBC Connecticut
Fire at Ellington Masonic Lodge Under Investigation
An investigation is underway after a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at the lodge on Orchard Street around 9:43 a.m. According to fire officials, a passerby called 911 saying they saw smoke coming from below a door. When...
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Pedestrian Crash That Left 2 Dead in Stamford
A man has been arrested in connection to a December pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Stamford, police said. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street on Dec. 3. According to the initial police investigation, 25-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire
One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
NBC Connecticut
Apartment Fire in Norwich Under Investigation
An apartment fire that happened in Norwich last week is under investigation. Dispatchers received a 911 call on Wednesday around 8 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Norwich Avenue. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows of the first floor...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield
A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden
There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear. No additional...
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Truck Rollover on I-84 in Middlebury
A truck has rolled over on Interstate 84 in Middlebury and one person was taken to the hospital. State police said they learned of the crash on I-84 Eastbound near Exit 17 just before 10 a.m. Friday and EMS and the local fire department also responded. The injuries are not...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Investigate Hazmat Situation in Stafford
Crews are at the scene of a reported hazmat situation in a commercial building in Stafford. Firefighters said they're responding to Middle River Drive. State police say it's a small leak that's being contained to one room in the building. No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Carjacking at UConn, Crash in Hartford Believed to Be Connected: Police
Police are investigating a carjacking on the UConn campus in Storrs Thursday night and authorities believe one of the suspects was caught after a chase through West Hartford into Hartford. A statement the UConn Division of University Safety sent to the UConn community said there was an armed robbery and...
