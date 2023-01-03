ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutv29.com

Erie Co. Medical Examiner confirms 2 more blizzard deaths, 41 total

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Department of Health's Medical Examiner has confirmed 2 more blizzard deaths Tuesday. A female in Buffalo and a male in Amherst. The man died as a result of injuries suffered from being found in a snowbank; the woman from injuries sustained from lack of oxygen during a power outage.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalonians grapple with mental health after recent tragedies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The injury of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is just the latest tragedy to hit the city of Buffalo and the region. At least 40 people were killed in the Christmas weekend blizzard and five children died after a New Year’s Eve fire in the city’s university district.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy