Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda
Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Startattle.com – Book Club: The Next Chapter 2023. Production : Endeavor Content / Focus Features / Makeready. Distributor : Reality MM Studios / Focus Features.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Sublime (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Manuel lives in a small coastal town. He plays bass in a band with his best friends. One of them is Felipe, with whom he shares a strong friendship. Unbreakable bond. Until the time comes to put it to test. Startattle.com – Sublime 2023. Genre : Drama. Country :...
Juniper (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Charlotte Rampling
Juniper tells the story of a self-destructive teenager who is suspended from school and asked to look after his feisty al–holic grandmother (Academy Award nominee Charlotte Rampling). Startattle.com – Grandmother movie. Starring : Charlotte Rampling. Genre : Drama. Country : New Zealand. Language : English. Director : Matthew...
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 11) “Close Contact” trailer, release date
After a failed a—ssination attempt involving a b–ber, Congressman Damien Roberts hires Garza’s team for protective detail while Brendon and Laura begin investigating potential suspects. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. Later, Damien and Simone rekindle their romantic relationship, and Brendon advances his relationship with...
‘1923’: Helen Mirren Said Working With Harrison Ford Felt ‘Unequal’ Before
'1923' stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have worked with each other in the past. Here's how Mirren felt when she first started working with Ford.
Knock at the Cabin (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Dave Bautista
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken h—age by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Startattle.com – Knock at the Cabin 2023. Starring : Dave Bautista. Genre : Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States /...
Legions (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Mankind’s best hope, a once-legendary shaman, is confined to an insane asylum from which he must escape when the battle against demonic resurrection becomes personal. Startattle.com – Legions 2023. Genre : Comedy / Fantasy / Horror. Country : Argentina. Language : Spanish. Director : Fabián Forte. Production...
