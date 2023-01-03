Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
TechRadar
What is a DNS leak? Where to find them, how to fix and more explained
If you're interested in staying safe online you’ll have probably heard that DNS leaks are a real security risk. But what are they, exactly, and how can you protect yourself?. Every time you access a new website your system sends a DNS (Domain Name System) request to find the site's server. These requests aren't encrypted, which means your ISP, Wi-Fi hotspot owners, even snoopers hanging around your favorite coffeeshop might be able to log your browsing history.
TechRadar
New year fitness goals? Don't miss the Fitbit Charge 5 at its lowest ever price
The Fitbit Charge 5 is just £99 (was £169) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - an absolute bargain price for this excellent fitness tracker and a great deal if you're looking for a handy aid for those New Year's fitness goals. At £70 off the full...
TechRadar
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
TechRadar
This smart telescope knows how to find stars and beat light pollution
If you look up at the night sky, you might see some stars, even a bright planet and, of course, the moon. You won't see galaxies and the billions of stars that are sharing the universe with those brighter objects. That's because studies show (opens in new tab) 80% of the world's population lives under light-polluted skies. At CES 2023, Unistellar is showing off a smart telescope that appears to beat back the light and reveal the wonders of the universe to anyone.
TechRadar
Snap is closing its Zoom video filter tool
Snap has announced (opens in new tab) that its Snap Camera tool, which enables users to apply video filters, will no longer be available to download or use from the end of this month. Originally launched in 2018, Snap Camera was initially designed to empower creators with new tools, and...
TechRadar
Eyes on with Vuzix Ultralite: affordable (and amazing!) AR glasses for everyone
“Nobody wants to look like the guy who just stepped off the Starship Enterprise,” Paul Travers, the president of AR eyewear maker Vuzix tells me. He’s being polite here, so I’ll say what he won’t: It’s hard to wear current VR and AR headsets for more than an hour. They’re heavy! Microsoft’s Hololens is really neat, but at a pound and a half, it’s a lot of headgear to wear around. And Magic Leap is cool, sure, but they look odd when you’re wearing them.
TechRadar
Ring's Always Home Cam patrols your house while you're away
Ring security cameras are taking to the sky – or at least, the ceiling – as the company publicly reveals its first autonomous indoor drone, the Always Home Cam, at CES 2023. It's main purpose is to deliver a direct live feed of your home while so you can keep an eye on things while you're away. The drone takes off whenever a Ring Alarm is triggered or when you activate via the official app.
Comments / 0