Knicks’ Obi Toppin expected to return vs. Bucks, RJ Barrett getting closer
As Obi Toppin nears his return, so does the Obi Toppin Minute Watch. The third-year forward practiced fully Sunday, coach Tom Thibodeau said, and Toppin was not listed on the Knicks’ injury report. All signs point to Toppin playing Monday in a Garden matchup against the Bucks after missing 15 games with a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula. If Toppin, who has been ramping up in practice recently, plays and slides back into the second unit — “He could,” Thibodeau said — their rotation would be curious. Since Toppin went down on Dec. 7, the Knicks have won 10 of 15...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team's Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak
The Lakers have relied on unified efforts to produce consistency.
LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Gave Locker Room Message To Lakers Teammates During Win Against Sacramento Kings
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook deliver encouraging post-game speech after fifth straight win.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 18 points
Murray finished Thursday's 122-91 victory over the Clippers with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. Murray cruised to a game-high 18 points Thursday, one of seven Nuggets players to score in double digits. The game was basically over at the half, meaning the starters were barely required in the second half. In fact, barring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, none of the starting five played more than 24 minutes. The Nuggets play again Friday, and while it is the second night of a back-to-back, Murray has stated that he will be in action. Given he is yet to play both games of a back-to-back this season, managers will still want to check the injury report prior to putting him in lineups Friday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout
Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star scores 37 vs. Kings, continues surge toward NBA's all-time record
LeBron James continues to creep closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. After scoring 37 points in the Lakers' wild 136-134 victory over the Kings on Saturday, James, who is averaging 38 points over his last four games, is now within 423 points of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson held out in loss to Magic due to knee soreness; Steve Kerr calls move 'precautionary'
The Golden State Warriors have had guys in and out of the lineup all season due to injury, and their game of musical players continued on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors got two key contributors back for their 115-101 loss to Orlando in Andre Iguodala and Andrew...
