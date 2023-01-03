ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council

A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning. 2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state. But a motion to begin to repeal the ban...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County School District makes changes to Camp Crystal Lake after last year’s scrutiny

Camp Crystal Lake’s summer 2023 registration closed on Friday. During the school year, Camp Crystal Lake hosts field trips for Alachua County’s second and fifth graders. In the summer months, it becomes a traditional sleepaway camp, charging tuition for weeklong and two-week long stays. It’s the only camp in Florida owned and funded by a public school district, according to Alachua County School Board members.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off

Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

There’s an easier way to get around Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

