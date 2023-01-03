Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Commission will discuss whether to change course on Ability Housing project
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission has scheduled a discussion on the Ability Housing Dogwood Village development during the evening portion of their January 10 meeting. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Ability Housing has proposed building the Dogwood Village Project on the corner of SE 15th Street...
WCJB
Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion County is looking to honor outstanding community members
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County organization is taking nominations for outstanding community members to honor at their upcoming event. Members of the Community Foundation of Ocala and Marion County are looking for residents to shine the spotlight on at their inaugural Inspire Gala on March 3rd. People can...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners approve plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist lighting standards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners adopted new safety guidelines for lighting around the city. At Thursday’s city commission meeting, they were presented with a pedestrian lighting study prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. that laid out a plan for cost-effective, safety-focused lighting. The item was brought to...
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.
WCJB
Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
WCJB
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is paying tribute to America’s golden girl. The Betty White Challenge honors the actress, who was a long-time animal advocate. In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever they wish for an adoption fee.
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward is happy with the progress made during his first meeting at the helm of the city, but still feels more progress can be made at filling full-time positions. Day two of the mayor’s tenure began with a conversation with local journalists over coffee....
WCJB
Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
floridapolitics.com
Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council
A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
WCJB
Marion County Commission had special guest in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special guest visited Marion County commissioners in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month. Molly and her owner Lilly Baron, president of the Ocala SPCA met with the county commission Wednesday morning. The commission adopted the animal abuser registry in 2016, also calling it Molly’s...
WCJB
Brick City Center for the Arts’ holds opening for a Couch Sessions exhibit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Brick City Center for the Arts’ has an opening reception for a Couch Sessions exhibit. The reception will run from 5 to 6 p.m. with a private opening reception for artists, patrons, and MCA members. The general public is welcome to the exhibit during...
WCJB
Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning. 2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state. But a motion to begin to repeal the ban...
wuft.org
Alachua County School District makes changes to Camp Crystal Lake after last year’s scrutiny
Camp Crystal Lake’s summer 2023 registration closed on Friday. During the school year, Camp Crystal Lake hosts field trips for Alachua County’s second and fifth graders. In the summer months, it becomes a traditional sleepaway camp, charging tuition for weeklong and two-week long stays. It’s the only camp in Florida owned and funded by a public school district, according to Alachua County School Board members.
WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off
Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
WCJB
GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Action News Jax
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of 8 bulletproof backpacks for SROs
BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - After tragic mass shootings at schools across the country, Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are adding another layer of protection for students. BCSO said they are the first agency in the nation to receive the Byrna ballistic backpacks, which can deploy a bulletproof shield within seconds.
