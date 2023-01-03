ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning. 2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state. But a motion to begin to repeal the ban...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New Gainesville City commissioners take oaths of office, speak on goals for the city

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s new mayor and a group of city commissioners took their oath of office on Thursday. Commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits all took their oath of office at the historic Thomas Center along with new Mayor Harvey Ward. This is Ward’s first term as mayor but he has been on the commission since 2017.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after damaging a store in Gainesville and hitting someone inside on the night of January 7th. Gainesville Police officers say 40-year-old Shaheerah Jenkins was throwing items at the “Food Max” on East University Avenue. Witnesses say she then pulled...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush, 61, at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest. On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.
GAINESVILLE, FL

