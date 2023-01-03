GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s new mayor and a group of city commissioners took their oath of office on Thursday. Commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits all took their oath of office at the historic Thomas Center along with new Mayor Harvey Ward. This is Ward’s first term as mayor but he has been on the commission since 2017.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO