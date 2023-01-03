Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners approve plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist lighting standards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners adopted new safety guidelines for lighting around the city. At Thursday’s city commission meeting, they were presented with a pedestrian lighting study prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. that laid out a plan for cost-effective, safety-focused lighting. The item was brought to...
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward is happy with the progress made during his first meeting at the helm of the city, but still feels more progress can be made at filling full-time positions. Day two of the mayor’s tenure began with a conversation with local journalists over coffee....
WCJB
Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning. 2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state. But a motion to begin to repeal the ban...
WCJB
Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
WCJB
New Gainesville City commissioners take oaths of office, speak on goals for the city
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s new mayor and a group of city commissioners took their oath of office on Thursday. Commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits all took their oath of office at the historic Thomas Center along with new Mayor Harvey Ward. This is Ward’s first term as mayor but he has been on the commission since 2017.
WCJB
GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
WCJB
‘The K-9 program is important to us’: K-9 handlers will temporarily be on patrol duty after supervisor resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police department’s K-9 handlers will temporarily be shifting to patrol duty on January 9th. This comes after Charles Owens, the supervisor of the K-9 unit, resigned. ‘What we’re going to do is, look for a new person to supervise that unit,” shared GPD Public...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The officers in K-9 Unit at the Gainesville Police Department are moving to patrol after the sergeant in charge of the unit resigned. It comes as some call for the embattled unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. According to police department officials,...
WCJB
Santa Fe College and College of Central Florida among colleges getting state funding for nursing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College and the College of Central Florida are two colleges among those getting state funding for nursing education. The colleges are splitting $19 million in state funding for nursing education and health care partnerships. The award will be provided through a program designed to...
WCJB
A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after damaging a store in Gainesville and hitting someone inside on the night of January 7th. Gainesville Police officers say 40-year-old Shaheerah Jenkins was throwing items at the “Food Max” on East University Avenue. Witnesses say she then pulled...
WCJB
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church helped donate clothing to almost 400 people at a giveaway
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People lined up to attend a free clothing and meal giveaway in Williston. Volunteers with the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church say they were able to help donate clothing to almost 400 people. They also say they were able to serve 12 pots of free chili to...
Action News Jax
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush, 61, at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
WCJB
Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest. On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
'I haven't made a final decision:' Lakesha Burton files for Jacksonville sheriff's race but says nothing set in stone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Lakesha Burton be eyeing another run for Jacksonville sheriff?. According to city records, she's filed paperwork to have her name on the March 21 ballot. However, she tells First Coast News that she's still weighing her options and that she hasn't made a final decision.
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
