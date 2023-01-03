ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh weighs options for new city police headquarters

NEWBURGH – Finding a new home for the Newburgh City Police Department continues to be a front burner issue, Mayor Torrance Harvey said. City officials are exploring possible options, the mayor told Mid-Hudson News. “We did the Med-Tech acquisition a while back where we bought the old Med-Tech building...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State historic preservation awards to two Hudson Valley places

ALBANY – Two Hudson Valley projects have been recognized with the 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Created in 1980, the awards are presented annually by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire destroys multi-family residence in Sullivan County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – A late afternoon fire in a multiple residence at 35 Chaffee Road in While Sulphur Springs totally destroyed the building. The blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. and brought out a number of area departments, said Sullivan County Fire Coordinator John Hauschild. “Thirteen people were...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
KINGSTON, NY
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

PA to fund traffic safety improvement in Milford

MILFORD, PA – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced the Department of Transportation will fund purchase and installation of electronic speed display signs at the four main entrances to Milford Borough in Pike County, just over the state line from the City of Port Jervis. The project costs $19,080...
MILFORD, PA

