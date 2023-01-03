ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Skoufis starts third term as state senator

ALBANY – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) will continue on as chairman of the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee in the new year. He was sworn in to a third term this past week and will continue to investigate and expose waste, fraud, and abuse, and work to exercise effective oversight over state government.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bonelli named chairwoman of Orange County Legislature for another year

GOSHEN – Republican Orange County Legislator Katie Bonelli of Blooming Grove has been elected chairwoman of the lawmaking body for another year during a session on Thursday. The long-time legislator said the county is in a solid financial position as it enters 2023. “As we move forward the wheels...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rematch expected in Ulster DA’s race

KINGSTON – Former chief assistant Ulster County district attorney Michael Kavanagh, who lost his bid for DA to Democrat David Clegg, has announced his candidacy for the top post in the next election. “Now more than ever, the next district attorney must have the requisite experience to navigate the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second Democrat launches Poughkeepsie mayor campaign

POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrats lining up to become next Poughkeepsie council chairperson

POUGHKEEPSIE – Vincent Pedi, a member of the City of Poughkeepsie IDA and Dutchess County Democratic Committee Executive Board has announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the councilperson-at-Large seat on the common council. Former Common Councilman Chris Petsas who was term-limited from his First...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries

As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State historic preservation awards to two Hudson Valley places

ALBANY – Two Hudson Valley projects have been recognized with the 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Created in 1980, the awards are presented annually by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Post

Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy