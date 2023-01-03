Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Skoufis starts third term as state senator
ALBANY – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) will continue on as chairman of the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee in the new year. He was sworn in to a third term this past week and will continue to investigate and expose waste, fraud, and abuse, and work to exercise effective oversight over state government.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bonelli named chairwoman of Orange County Legislature for another year
GOSHEN – Republican Orange County Legislator Katie Bonelli of Blooming Grove has been elected chairwoman of the lawmaking body for another year during a session on Thursday. The long-time legislator said the county is in a solid financial position as it enters 2023. “As we move forward the wheels...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rematch expected in Ulster DA’s race
KINGSTON – Former chief assistant Ulster County district attorney Michael Kavanagh, who lost his bid for DA to Democrat David Clegg, has announced his candidacy for the top post in the next election. “Now more than ever, the next district attorney must have the requisite experience to navigate the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second Democrat launches Poughkeepsie mayor campaign
POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrats lining up to become next Poughkeepsie council chairperson
POUGHKEEPSIE – Vincent Pedi, a member of the City of Poughkeepsie IDA and Dutchess County Democratic Committee Executive Board has announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the councilperson-at-Large seat on the common council. Former Common Councilman Chris Petsas who was term-limited from his First...
Polio Detected In Orange County Wastewater For First Time In Weeks
For the first time in weeks, polio has been detected in wastewater in New York. Testing done in December 2022 revealed two new positive samples in Orange County, the Department of Health announced Friday, Jan. 6. Health officials said the samples are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio...
yonkerstimes.com
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries
As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Port Jervis Free Public Library users deserve better
No library card? Indeed, it is un-American not to be able to have access to a library card in affluent Orange County! As of this writing, the towns of Minisink, Mt. Hope, Greenville, and Wawayanda have access only until January 31, 2023. Details of previous contracts with the Port Jervis...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State historic preservation awards to two Hudson Valley places
ALBANY – Two Hudson Valley projects have been recognized with the 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Created in 1980, the awards are presented annually by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The...
scenichudson.org
Black Creek (Lloyd, Ulster County)
Our protection of 66 acres preserves “must-save” habitats and supports creation of a nine-mile trail paralleling this important Hudson River tributary. 2022.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
State DOH finds 2 positive samples of polio in Orange County wastewater
Both are linked to the case of paralytic polio found in Rockland in July.
Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
'The People's Building': New Putnam Executive Removes VIP Parking Signs From Office Building
Visitors to the Putnam County office building will have an easier time finding a parking space. That's because the county's new executive, Kevin Byrne, made it a point to remove the VIP signs marking two spaces as reserved for the County Executive and the Deputy County Executive. Earlie…
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
DMV: Poughkeepsie limo owner had phony registration
Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens, have each been charged with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and falsifying business records.
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
scenichudson.org
West Mountain (Dover, Dutchess County)
With the Dutchess Land Conservancy, Dutchess County, and Town of Dover, we protected 160 acres of extraordinary geological features adjacent to the popular Dover Stone Church. 2022.
