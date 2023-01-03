ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect in custody after deadly overnight stabbing in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Reports from the Clay County Sheriffs Office state that officers are investigating the circumstances of a stabbing incident involving two individuals at the Stay Suites. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched at 3:36 a.m. and found a deceased victim on scene....
ORANGE PARK, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest. On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and Bradford County Fire Rescue personnel surprised a firefighter as he completed his final cancer treatment on Wednesday. According to fire department officials, Lt. Jason Hersey was diagnosed with cancer after getting his annual physical in June of last year. He then started treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and our department.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL

