FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
WCJB
2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
Firefighters battle early morning car fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala firefights battle an early morning fire that destroyed two cars. On Saturday, around 9:15 a.m. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire call on Southwest 42nd Street in Bellchase. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When crews arrived, they found two cars...
Action News Jax
Suspect in custody after deadly overnight stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla — Reports from the Clay County Sheriffs Office state that officers are investigating the circumstances of a stabbing incident involving two individuals at the Stay Suites. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched at 3:36 a.m. and found a deceased victim on scene....
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
Action News Jax
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
WCJB
Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
WCJB
Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest. On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.
WCJB
Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and Bradford County Fire Rescue personnel surprised a firefighter as he completed his final cancer treatment on Wednesday. According to fire department officials, Lt. Jason Hersey was diagnosed with cancer after getting his annual physical in June of last year. He then started treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and our department.
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
alachuachronicle.com
BREAKING: GPD K-9 handlers moving to patrol while the department evaluates how the dogs will be deployed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As of midnight on January 9, Gainesville Police Department’s (GPD) K-9 handlers will be reassigned to patrol shifts; it is unclear whether the dogs will be available for deployment. Following the resignation of Charles Owens as supervisor of the K-9 unit, GPD no longer has...
WCJB
Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning and killing three cats and one dog with antifreeze
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a home on SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon,. This was after pet owners said their cat started seizing and may have been poisoned and their dog experienced the same symptoms and died in October.
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
WCJB
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is paying tribute to America’s golden girl. The Betty White Challenge honors the actress, who was a long-time animal advocate. In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever they wish for an adoption fee.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
Action News Jax
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
