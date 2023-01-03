Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO