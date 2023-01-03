ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Briefs: Shelby Municipal Court receives state certification

 5 days ago
Shelby Drug Court certified by Ohio Supreme Court

SHELBY — The drug court of the Shelby Municipal Court has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets. In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2022.

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior. There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as drugs and alcohol, mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking.

The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community’s needs and resources.

Judge Sheree Studer obtained the recertification in an effort to assist members of the community to have additional resources available during their rehabilitation process.

Snow Trails to host 17th annual Tube for Food event

Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of Snow Trail's “Will Tube For Food” benefit event from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday under the glow tubing LED lights. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.

Snow tubers save $5 on two-hour tubing tickets by making their required advanced reservation online at $25 per ticket, regularly priced at $30. Discount is shown in cart and no promo code is required. Snow Trails will donate $5 to Catalyst Life Services from each ticket purchased.

Families looking to enroll kids ages 4-9 in learn to ski and snowboard programs can take advantage of Snow Trails Polar Bear Cubs and Polar Bear Children’s Program. Reservations are required and need to be made by 6 p.m. the day before. Walk-ins are not accepted. For more information or to book online, visit SnowTrails.com/Kids.

Upcoming meetings:

● Shelby City Council Community and Economic Development Committee, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby.

● Shelby City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Shelby Justice Center, 29 Mack Ave., Shelby.

● Mansfield City Council Caucus/Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield.

● Shelby City Council Safety Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby.

● Madison Local Board of Education, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Madison Middle School Auditeria, 1419 Grace St., Mansfield.

● Plymouth-Shiloh Local Board of Education, 3 p.m. Thursday, Administrative Office Building, 365 Sandusky St., Plymouth.

