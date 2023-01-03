ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

No Firefly, No Cry: Plenty of Delaware entertainment to love in 2023

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZpkE_0k1fz6vK00

It's no secret Firefly Music Festival will be sorely missed this year.

Although organizers said the event will come back in 2024, its cancellation begs the question: What do you have to look forward to in Delaware in the meantime?

Whether you want to run in underwear with strangers, get chased by a bull or watch chefs duke it out against each other for your benefit, there are a lot of fun events you can dive into in 2023, even if you can't vibe out at The Woodlands.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect.

Lewes Polar Plunge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6A59_0k1fz6vK00

The icy sensation of getting blasted by cold water in the shower doesn’t compare to the tingling sensation you’ll feel after you’ve plunged into the Atlantic during the winter.

But what makes it really fun is you’ll be joined by hordes of other thrill seekers of all ages, plenty of whom will be dressed in polar bear attire. All of this is in the name of supporting the Special Olympics Delaware through the fundraiser event. The Lewes Polar Plunge, now in its 32nd year, attracts people from far beyond Delaware.

Participants who can’t make it in person can still donate and do a virtual plunge (which can be done anywhere, any time). Additionally, lots of cool events will be held the weekend of the plunge. But diving into the arctic water is the main event.

Lewes Beach (206 Bay Ave., Lewes) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Registration is $75 through midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 31; Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, it increases to $100. Visit plungede.org or (302) 831-4653

‘Avenue Q,’ Middletown

Imagine watching a musical about adulthood told through puppets with potty mouths.

Welcome to the rated-R production “Avenue Q.”

It’s a comedic Tony-winning musical that follows a college grad who moves into a rundown New York apartment in Avenue Q.

While his neighbors appear normal, the graduate eventually learns he’s in a strange place. To make matters worse, the man and his buddies find it challenging to land dates and keep jobs.

This show is for adults only.

The Everett (47 W. Main St., Middletown). The first of six shows starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Final show is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $22. For more info, visit everetttheatre.com or (302) 378-7038.

Wilmington Cupid's Fun Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCxXr_0k1fz6vK00

It’s socially acceptable to nonchalantly run in your underwear in the cold, as long you’re doing to it raise funds for NF Research and the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Wilmington Cupid's Fun Run begins with a half-mile run/walk that ends in a party.

Participants are encouraged to run/walk in their skimmies to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the body.

Since individuals with NF can’t hide their tumors, Cupid runners have chosen to take off their clothes in support.

DECO Wilmington (111 W. 10th St., Wilmington) at noon Saturday, Feb. 25. You can make a donation at my.cupids.org/event/2023-wilmington-cupids-fun-run .

Wilmington Flower Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ83c_0k1fz6vK00

Last spring was special because it marked the return of the Wilmington Flower Market after it was missing for two years due to COVID-19 cancellations.

Despite its name, there’s much more to love than just flowers at this event. There are rides for kids, food trucks and live music. Last May, the new James Malick Stage debuted, featuring a lineup curated by Gable Music Ventures.

Over the years, the Flower Market has attracted a few acts from Firefly Music Festival. Hopefully, they’ll bring back some Firefly alum this year.

Proceeds from the Wilmington Flower Market benefit children’s charities in Delaware.

Rockford Park (W. 19th St. and Tower Road, Wilmington). Dates and lineup haven’t been announced yet. For more info, visit wilmingtonflowermarket.org .

Point-to-Point, Winterthur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQzrj_0k1fz6vK00

Dust off your wide-brim hats (and maybe bring an umbrella) for more steeple-chasing excitement at the 45th annual Point-to-Point.

Tailgating at this Winterthur classic isn’t an option. It’s a way of life.

In addition to the races, vendors, community organizations, parades of hounds, vintage cars, and horses and carriages returned.

The yearly event raises money for the preservation and maintenance of the garden and estate at Winterthur. It features steeple chase racing, pony races, raffles and more, but many come out for the tailgating and the opportunity to show off their fashions.

In terms of rites of spring, it's as Delaware as it gets.

Winterthur (5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 7. For more details, visit winterthur.org or (302) 888-4600.

Running of the Bull, Dewey Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucqAq_0k1fz6vK00

It’s a silly tradition for participants to get chased up the highway and onto Dewey Beach by a costumed bull. But this isn’t your average bull since it's powered by four human legs.

The Running of the Bull turns 26 this year and the event attracts thousands to The Starboard and Dewey Beach area with its festival atmosphere. The summer event offers a mix of the beach with a Mexican flavor. There will be sombreros, food on tap and lots of mischief.

Folks can donate $10 for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

The Starboard (2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach). Date and times are TBD. For more info, visit therunningofthebull.com .

Delaware State Fair, Harrington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NkOz_0k1fz6vK00

When it comes to entertainment in the First State, the 800-pound gorilla is the Delaware State Fair.

This was true even before Firefly decided to take a break this year. That’s because the State Fair is held over 10 days compared to Firefly’s four days.

Nonetheless, the fair will be extra important this year since Firefly is gone. But organizers already have wasted no time in bringing big-name acts to the M&T Bank Grandstand this summer.

Confirmed acts so far include the rapper Nelly, along with country acts Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, plus Riley Green. The Demolition Derby also was announced.

Whether it’s the amusement rides, fried Oreos or the cuddly animals on display, there’s a little something for everyone at the State Fair.

Delaware State Fair (18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington) runs from Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29. General admission tickets are up to $10 in person or $10.50 (online). Concerts on the Grandstand are extra. For more info, visit delawarestatefair.com or (302) 398-3269.

Burger Battle, Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMP7C_0k1fz6vK00

It’s a real food fight whenever restaurants beef with each other in the tasty Burger Battle.

Last year’s event in August sold out, so you’ll want to get your tickets early for this 10th annual event.

The Burger Battle is the state’s premier food competition where chefs go head to head for bragging rights to the best burger in Delaware.

For one price, guests can go to each booth to sample a burger. But don’t be surprised if you fall short of completing that circuit.

Proceeds from the event benefit Delaware charities.

Rockford Park (Lookout Drive, Wilmington). Date and times haven’t been announced yet. For more info, visit deburgerbattle.com .

Delaware Renaissance Faire, Townsend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLyFp_0k1fz6vK00

The Delaware Renaissance Faire is turning 2 this fall.

This toddler was born into a world of fantasy and intrigue that generated a huge buzz when it invaded Fire Base Lloyd in Townsend for a weekend last November.

This colorful festival from the days of yore featured performers who did everything from swallowing fire to sword fighting. There also was a diverse of group vendors.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the event’s fall dates and times. For more info, visit delafaire.com .

For updates on entertainment events throughout the year, sign up for DO Delaware, Andre Lamar's weekly entertainment newsletter.

More Delaware entertainment

Concerts in 2023: The return of Nelly, party for Swifties & more 2023 Delaware highlights

Delaware restaurants in 2023: Here are some you must try

'Clerks' legend Kevin Smith: He shows love to Wilmington actress starring in QVC holiday film

Delaware actor: He clowns around in new Tom Hanks film

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: No Firefly, No Cry: Plenty of Delaware entertainment to love in 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 8, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House committees feature more women, minorities as leaders Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster Top stories you may have missed in 2022 Culture Former Uber driver: Giving rider kidney ‘easiest decision’ Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Auerbach named Eagles fan of 2022 Maggie ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023

As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Find Fresh Juice, Smoothies & Açai Bowls in Delaware

If you’re looking for a quick, healthy bite or a vitamin-packed drink, find juice, smoothies, açai bowls and more at Delaware’s smoothie shops. This juice and smoothie joint prides itself on using natural, fresh fruits in its healthy and delicious creations. Smoothies and bowls come in a wide range of flavors and each has a fun, music-themed name. The menu offers classics like the “Duet” smoothie, which features strawberry juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas. For something different, try the “Grunge” smoothie with strawberry and mango juice, kale, yogurt, peaches and mangos. There are also dairy-free smoothie choices, açai power bowls, and build-your-own fresh fruit and veggie juices.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches

With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
YAHOO!

Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
COLUMBUS, OH
Town Square LIVE News

School choice applications close Jan. 11

Delaware’s school choice application period is closing Wednesday, Jan. 11. That means families who want to send their children to a school outside of their regular feeder pattern for the 2023-24 school year only have a few days left to submit their paperwork. The good news: It’s mostly online.  The First State is one of 13 in the country in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments

(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week

Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Light snow possible Sunday night

Northern Delaware could see light snow Sunday night as a system moves through the area. One to two inches or even a dusting is possible north of I-95. Amounts to the south are uncertain, according to the National Weather Service’s regional office in Mount Holly, NJ. Fans at a...
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DNREC shuts down Pike Creek yard waste site after fires break out

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that a second fire at at the Polly Drummond yard waste site within a week’s time led to a decision to shut down the area. The second fire in the Pike Creek-Newark area drew local companies to the yard...
PIKE CREEK, DE
chestercounty.com

Saint Anthony’s in the Park to undergo re-branding

Courtesy image This re-designed entrance will serve as the gateway to New Garden Hills – formerly Saint Anthony’s in the Hills in New Garden Township – that is part of a re-branding effort that will include new signage and the naming of roads throughout the 137-acre park.
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy