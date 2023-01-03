Read full article on original website
Is Ether ($ETH) a Better Long-Term Bet Than Bitcoin ($BTC)?
Although both $BTC and $ETH are currently down roughly 75% from their all-time highs (which were reached in November 2021), quite a few recent tweets and articles about these two cryptocurrencies suggest that the general perception in the crypto community is that the latter is probably a better long-term bet.
$BTC: Five Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Be a Better Store of Value Than Gold
In recent years, Bitcoin has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional assets such as gold, with many proponents arguing that it is a superior store of value. Here are five reasons why Bitcoin may be a better store of value asset than gold:. Limited supply: One of the key...
Cardano: Whale Addresses Holding 1 Million to 100 Million $ADA Could Signal Potential Breakout
The price of the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, has surged more than 10% so far this year, at a time in which whales on the cryptocurrency’s network have restarted accumulating. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, addresses holding between 1 million and 100 million $ADA...
Cryptocurrency Adoption in Europe
Cryptocurrency adoption in Europe has been on the rise in recent years, with countries like Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands leading the way. These countries have a high level of technological advancement, which has contributed to the early adoption of cryptocurrencies. In addition, a growing number of merchants and businesses in these countries are accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.
Polygon ($MATIC) Partners With Mastercard to Launch Web3-Focused Incubator
On Friday (6 January 2023), payments giant Mastercard announced at CES 2023 that via a partnership with blockchain startup Polygon ($MATIC) it is launching a Web3-focused incubator to help artists. According to a report by TechCrunch published earlier today, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, told TechCrunch:
Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide
MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
Cardano: Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Says $ADA ‘Is Undervalued and Oversold’
On Friday (6 January 2023), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, shared his thoughts on $ADA. Gambardello told his over 238K Twitter followers that due to fear in the market $ADA is currently...
Coin Bureau Host Says 2023 Is ‘A Year To Proceed With Caution’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” explained in a recent interview his outlook for crypto in 2023. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, he told crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen:. “I would hope that we’ll be starting to see green shoots, starting...
