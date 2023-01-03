ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Centenary University student recognized by NAACP Bergen County Branch

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University student Jayden Hall was recently honored by the NAACP Bergen County Branch at the organization’s Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon in Paramus. The Hackensack resident was the only Bergen County student recognized at the event. When told of the award from the...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County government reorganizes for 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in last week as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo and Christine Myers were sworn in to new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 arrested in $71,157 theft from Atlantic Health System

MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Three Morris County women have been charged in connection with allegedly stealing money from Atlantic Health System, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. During the month of November 2021, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit became involved in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy