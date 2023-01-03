ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Chill temperatures and rain expected heading into Farm Show week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be cloudy with a few showers to start the day, then it will turn windy with some partial afternoon clearing. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the low 30s. WEEKEND WEATHER:. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler this weekend with...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA Turnpike tolls to increase overnight

Beginning Sunday, it’ll cost slightly more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Tolls are set to increase by five percent starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. For example, driving from Harrisburg East to Harrisburg West on the Turnpike with an E-ZPass will increase from $1.70 to a $1.80. Spokesperson...
local21news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash on I-81 causing delays in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect "residual delays" due to a recent crash on I-81 southbound near Linglestown and Paxtonia. According to 511 PA, the accident happened three miles north of Exit 72 earlier on Saturday. While the accident is cleared, officials say that there are delays to still...
WGAL

Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster, street remains closed

LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster and the incident is still impacting traffic a day later. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. A WGAL photographer took several photos of the stuck bus, which you can see in the video player below.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dozens gather on State Capitol steps to remember Jan 6

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers and local political groups came together on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday to remember the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dozens of people gathered on the steps including Mechanicsburg couple, Debbie and Roger Olson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store

Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

