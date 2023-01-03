Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
local21news.com
Chill temperatures and rain expected heading into Farm Show week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be cloudy with a few showers to start the day, then it will turn windy with some partial afternoon clearing. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the low 30s. WEEKEND WEATHER:. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler this weekend with...
local21news.com
Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
local21news.com
PA Turnpike tolls to increase overnight
Beginning Sunday, it’ll cost slightly more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Tolls are set to increase by five percent starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. For example, driving from Harrisburg East to Harrisburg West on the Turnpike with an E-ZPass will increase from $1.70 to a $1.80. Spokesperson...
local21news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash on I-81 causing delays in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect "residual delays" due to a recent crash on I-81 southbound near Linglestown and Paxtonia. According to 511 PA, the accident happened three miles north of Exit 72 earlier on Saturday. While the accident is cleared, officials say that there are delays to still...
local21news.com
With many salivating over Farm Show Food Court, vendors expecting large turnout
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Farm Show is back, and large crowds are flocking in. Last year the event was scaled back, but the reigns have been taken off, and the Farm Show is off to the races and vendors are expecting a large turnout. The Food Court...
WGAL
Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster, street remains closed
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster and the incident is still impacting traffic a day later. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. A WGAL photographer took several photos of the stuck bus, which you can see in the video player below.
local21news.com
Investigating Emergency Alerts: Why some didn't get Susquehanna Twp. "shelter in place"
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — During a police incident in Susquehanna Township, officials sent out an alert telling residents to "shelter in place." However, CBS 21 heard from numerous individuals who either didn't receive the alert or received the alert but were miles away from where the incident occurred.
local21news.com
"Suspicious death" being investigated at Lincoln West Apartments in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on the scene of an "active police incident" at the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Twp. According to the Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, the coroner and West Hempfield Township Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of one unidentified man at the complex.
Northumberland County road reopen after early morning tractor-trailer crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township. According to a release from PennDOT, a portion of State Route 45 was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. The route wass closed between Frederick Road, Shakespere Road, and Liberty Valley Road. A detour using Route 147 and 642 […]
local21news.com
Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
local21news.com
Dozens gather on State Capitol steps to remember Jan 6
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers and local political groups came together on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday to remember the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dozens of people gathered on the steps including Mechanicsburg couple, Debbie and Roger Olson.
local21news.com
54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
local21news.com
Dogs still on the loose after attacking Cumberland County residents, owners charged
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Be on the lookout if you live on Springfield Ave. or Fairfield St. in Newville. Officials say two dogs have been recently involved in attacks against residents on the two streets. According to Newville Police, multiple complaints have been filed regarding the dogs that...
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
local21news.com
Police and mom beg for information in York County missing persons case
Lower Windsor Township, York County — UPDATE | A frantic search is underway for a missing 19-year-old in York County. Kadin Black was last seen on December 17 in the Wrightsville, Lower Windsor Township area. “Kadin, if you see this, you are so loved. You are so loved by...
