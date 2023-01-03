ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

dupanthers.com

Women's Basketball Weekly Preview: Panthers return to GLIAC play on the road at Purdue Northwest and Parkside

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The women's basketball team is back to conference play this week with a road trip to Purdue Northwest on Thursday (6:00 PM ET) and Parkside on Saturday (2:00 PM ET). The Panthers are fresh off a home win against Cornerstone improving them to 5-1 at the DU Student Center this season. The Panthers and Pride will kick off the 2023 GLIAC schedule on Thursday both looking to pick up their first conference win of the season. DU played their first three conference games on the road and will total five straight after this week. The Pride took both meetings last season by scores of 73-65 (OT) in Hammond on Dec. 11 and 68-55 in Grand Rapids on Jan. 27.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up

WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say

WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

