dupanthers.com
Women's Basketball Weekly Preview: Panthers return to GLIAC play on the road at Purdue Northwest and Parkside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The women's basketball team is back to conference play this week with a road trip to Purdue Northwest on Thursday (6:00 PM ET) and Parkside on Saturday (2:00 PM ET). The Panthers are fresh off a home win against Cornerstone improving them to 5-1 at the DU Student Center this season. The Panthers and Pride will kick off the 2023 GLIAC schedule on Thursday both looking to pick up their first conference win of the season. DU played their first three conference games on the road and will total five straight after this week. The Pride took both meetings last season by scores of 73-65 (OT) in Hammond on Dec. 11 and 68-55 in Grand Rapids on Jan. 27.
Down to 5 players, GRCC keeps winning
The Grand Rapids Community College men's basketball team is off to a 10-0 start including two wins where the Raiders had to play with only 5 guys
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
What Became of Grand Rapids Gulf Gas Station on Wealthy?
If you have been around Grand Rapids for a bit of time, 1950s on, then you probably remember Gulf Oil. GULF gas stations were prominent all around the area, including the Wealthy Theatre district. This gas station on Wealthy, known as "Slocum's Gulf Service Station," was there for quite awhile....
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
New far-right board hires John Gibbs to lead Ottawa County government
WEST OLIVE, MI – A slate of new, far-right Ottawa County commissioners has fired the current county administrator and replaced him with John Gibbs, a Republican congressional candidate who was backed by former president Donald Trump and lost last fall. The decision Tuesday to fire Ottawa County Administrator John...
‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say
WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
Michigan attorney general reviewing shakeup in Ottawa County
The Michigan Attorney's General's Office says it is looking into a flurry of actions by new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners that included the ouster of the county administrator.
