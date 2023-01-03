GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The women's basketball team is back to conference play this week with a road trip to Purdue Northwest on Thursday (6:00 PM ET) and Parkside on Saturday (2:00 PM ET). The Panthers are fresh off a home win against Cornerstone improving them to 5-1 at the DU Student Center this season. The Panthers and Pride will kick off the 2023 GLIAC schedule on Thursday both looking to pick up their first conference win of the season. DU played their first three conference games on the road and will total five straight after this week. The Pride took both meetings last season by scores of 73-65 (OT) in Hammond on Dec. 11 and 68-55 in Grand Rapids on Jan. 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO