ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Livingston County Named 2022 Top Workplace

Livingston County says a recent workplace award is a “badge of honor” and it’s “honored to be included in the prestigious list”. The County was among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by the Detroit Free Press. The awards are based solely on employee feedback. With...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Local Companies & County Named Top 2022 Workplaces

Three Brighton companies and Livingston County are among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by The Detroit Free Press. H.H. Barnum Company was among those listed in the midsize workplace category while Lowry Solutions Inc., and Executive Wealth Management received awards in the small workplace category with 149 or fewer employees. Livingston County was among the top large workplaces with 500 or more employees.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Water Main Project Starts Monday In Downtown Brighton

A roughly three-month water main replacement project starts Monday in the City of Brighton and will be followed by a larger project in the spring that will modernize streets, sidewalks and infrastructure in the downtown area. The water main replacement project is on Main Street from Grand River to South...
BRIGHTON, MI
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million

Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds. The suspects solicited Wayne County vendors to make fraudulent purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy