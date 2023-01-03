ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

ROME (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide. The FAO Food Price Index, […]
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New Year’s Eve...
Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the […]

