Sarasota, FL

Cool mornings, sunny afternoons!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.
Cooler weather moves in behind the front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the front has cleared we will see much drier air slip into the area on a north to northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Look for temperatures to be closer to seasonable readings through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the...
A cold front will move past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will have more clouds for the first half of the day. Some of the clouds will be productive in producing showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two anytime between morning and early this afternoon with the most likely window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
Bradenton woman dies in crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a 35-year-old woman was driving a van at about 11:45 p.m., heading west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with U.S. 41 when the van veered to the left, went off the road and hit a tree.
Weekend events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are several fun events to enjoy this weekend on the Suncoast:. Annual Orchids Expo Show and Sale, January 7 – 8, Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Admission $5 Interact with growers, attend seminars, purchase orchids or just enjoy the beauty of orchids. Hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.
What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future

Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
20 Things To Do In Anna Maria Island

A barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island has a seven-mile (11 km) stretch of beautiful white sand beaches and is just 20 minutes from Bradenton. The little slice of paradise was once known as “Florida’s Best Kept Secret,” but is now one of the Sunshine State’s most popular destinations.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
