Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Cool mornings, sunny afternoons!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Cooler weather moves in behind the front
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the front has cleared we will see much drier air slip into the area on a north to northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Look for temperatures to be closer to seasonable readings through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the...
Mysuncoast.com
A cold front will move past today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will have more clouds for the first half of the day. Some of the clouds will be productive in producing showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two anytime between morning and early this afternoon with the most likely window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
Bay News 9
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several vehicles is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road. One lane is blocked, and police and rescue vehicle activity is causing a major slowdown. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Bay News 9
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman dies in crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a 35-year-old woman was driving a van at about 11:45 p.m., heading west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with U.S. 41 when the van veered to the left, went off the road and hit a tree.
Crash causes traffic backup near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in North Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
Weekend events
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are several fun events to enjoy this weekend on the Suncoast:. Annual Orchids Expo Show and Sale, January 7 – 8, Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Admission $5 Interact with growers, attend seminars, purchase orchids or just enjoy the beauty of orchids. Hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.
sarasotamagazine.com
What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future
Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Anna Maria Island
A barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island has a seven-mile (11 km) stretch of beautiful white sand beaches and is just 20 minutes from Bradenton. The little slice of paradise was once known as “Florida’s Best Kept Secret,” but is now one of the Sunshine State’s most popular destinations.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Comments / 0