SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO