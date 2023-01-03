ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Xi Jinping is 'preparing the Chinese people for war,' Trump-era National Security Adviser says

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nv5H5_0k1fu5VK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XYpa_0k1fu5VK00
Then-National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC.

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

  • Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster warned that Xi Jinping is preparing China for war.
  • McMaster said Xi has been increasingly signaling aggression in his speeches about Taiwan.
  • He urged the US to bolster its military presence, to deter China from making a move against Taiwan.

Herbert Raymond McMaster, a former National Security Adviser, said on Monday he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping is "preparing the Chinese people for war."

Speaking on CBS' "Face The Nation," hosted by Margaret Brennan, McMaster said the US should take care "not to fall into the same traps we did with Vladimir Putin" when it comes to the threat of conflict with China over Taiwan.

He and several pundits, including Michèle Flournoy, the former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, were on the show discussing US foreign policy on various fronts, such as dealing with Iran, the war in Ukraine, and China.

McMaster, a retired lieutenant general who served as National Security Adviser in 2017 and 2018 under former President Donald Trump, said the US should take potential threats from Xi seriously, adding that the leader "means what he says."

"I think we have to be careful not to mirror image, not to fall into the same traps we did with Vladimir Putin, of confirmation bias and optimism bias," said McMaster.

He added that Xi has been posturing aggressively in recent speeches, telling Chinese people that it would take sacrifices to restore China to national greatness.

McMaster said Xi has "made quite clear" through his recent statements that he is preparing to move against Taiwan and toward "subsuming" the island.

"China has become increasingly aggressive, not only from an economic and financial perspective and a wolf warrior diplomacy perspective, but physically, with its military," he added.

McMaster urged the US to increase its military presence in the Asia Pacific region. "We talk a lot about relying on our allies and that maybe if we take a step back, the allies will do more," said McMaster. "I think actually the opposite is the case. If Americans just do a little bit more, many of our allies will follow suit and bolster their defensive capabilities and capacity as well."

Xi said in October that China is "striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with Taiwan," but also repeatedly signaled aggression toward the democratic island while he consolidated his power last fall.

He opened China's 20th Communist Party Congress by saying his government would "never promise to give up the use of force" to seize Taiwan. In November, Xi urged the Chinese military to be ready for potential war and outlined a vision for the People's Liberation Army to become a world-class force by 2027.

The Chinese president also denounced "foreign interference" with Taiwan — a veiled threat against the US that came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taipei . Beijing, bristling at the visit, responded by announcing a slew of renewed military drills near the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xOwn_0k1fu5VK00
Xi Jinping speaks at an inspection of a military command center in November.

Li Gang/Xinhua via Getty Images

On the part of the US, President Joe Biden angered Beijing in October when he broke from long-term US policy by saying that Washington would defend Taiwan if it was attacked by China.

The White House later clarified that the president's comments hadn't signaled a change in foreign policy and that the US still opposed "any unilateral changes to the status quo."

Biden's rhetoric then shifted as he met Xi in November for the G20 summit, when the president emphasized cooperation between their nations and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

McMaster did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment via email.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 187

Dan.
5d ago

As our military is worried about gender identity, all our enemies are looking at us like a Turkey to be eaten. We need to get our military back to a machine that holds bad actors at bay!!

Reply(1)
51
Whodat?
5d ago

A lot of people don't know or realize this but Taiwan produces a large supply of semiconductors and computer chips. If China takes back Taiwan then China will control more than 80% of the market!! That's a very very scary scenario especially since we rely so heavily on these things for our military and civilian use in the United States. US corporations were more concerned about profits by taking the chip business overseas....now we might just be blackmailed by China itself. Its scary folks very scary

Reply(10)
49
Dylan Bowlin
5d ago

Surely Xi Jinping and his partners in crime KNOW that their foolhardy military adventurism regarding Taiwan ISN’T going to go according to plan OR be as easy as they presume it will be. They’re going to suffer significant losses in personnel, equipment, ammunition, weapons, and vehicles between mainland China and Taiwan itself. Landing on and trying to maintain beachheads, as well as intensive resistance by Taiwan’s populace will JUST make it a slaughterhouse for China’s military. And honestly, IS Xi Jinping willing to suffer military losses similar to or even greater than Russia in Ukraine, shatter his strongman image and Cult Of Personality alongside being blamed for destroying China’s military might in some foolhardy military adventurism???!!!

Reply(9)
19
Business Insider

Business Insider

