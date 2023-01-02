ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Raj guleria

Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits

Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
The Kitchn

Stock Your Freezer — Yes, Your Freezer! — for Mindful Eating This New Year

Sheela is the Senior Contributing Food Editor at Kitchn and the author of Mediterranean Every Day: Simple, Inspired Recipes for Feel-Good Food. She received her master's degree from the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Italy and is also a Registered Dietitian. Follow. published Yesterday. When you think about eating fresh,...
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Out Sugar Without Noticing

Many people struggle to cut out processed sugar. Instead of trying to quit "cold turkey," we can reduce sugar intake by staying below the "Just Noticeable Difference" (JND). By staying below the JND, it's possible to cut out processed sugar without noticing any change has occurred. I grew up in...
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Can You Eat on a Low-Carb Diet?

Low-carb diets limit the carbs you eat to help you lose weight, help control your blood sugar, or provide other health benefits. There are various low-carb diets, each with different limits regarding the number of carb grams you can eat daily. Carbs are your body's main source of energy. The goal of low-carb diets is to force your body to burn fat by not providing carbs for fuel.
MedicineNet.com

How to Know If Gluten Is Bad for You

Many people wonder if gluten, a protein found in many everyday foods, is helpful or harmful. What is gluten, though? What does it do? How can you know if gluten is bad for you?. Gluten is a protein that exists naturally in rye, wheat, and barley. It serves many purposes:...
MySanAntonio

This juice extractor is 50% off and ready to start your mornings right

You can usually trust Walmart’s rollbacks section to have a few good deals up its sleeve, and right now there are some great bargains on home appliances at deep discounts. Case in point: A juice extractor for less than $45 — money you’ll shortly make back from all your savings on store- or cafe-bought fresh orange juice.
Medical News Today

How a new app could help people eat more fruits and vegetables

Researchers recently released the new “SMART 5-A-DAY” food tracking app to help people increase their intake of fruit and vegetables. A pilot study of the app found that it may lead to modest increases in fruit and vegetable consumption. The researchers hope the app will equip users with...
CBS Miami

There are health benefits to skipping booze during "Dry January"

MIAMI - Mahina Douglas says she loves to socialize but after the holidays she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said. She decided to try "Dry January," a month-long sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach". "Dry January actually has a ton of benefits, aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said. Consumer insight group Veylinx says 54 percent of Americans say they...
Tasting Table

What Food Would You Never Store In The Refrigerator? - Exclusive Survey

It feels awful to have to toss a moldy tomato or a stale loaf of bread out because it wasn't stored correctly. As the saying goes, "a place for everything, and everything in its place." Not only is putting, say, a banana in its designated storage spot good for a tidy kitchen, but it also means it's more likely to be eaten before it goes bad.
dallasexpress.com

Thickening Agent May Lower Blood Sugar

Those suffering from heart disease and Type 2 diabetes might soon find help in a substance typically used to thicken liquids. Xanthan gum — often used as a thickening agent in the manufacturing of products like toothpaste, medicine, and certain foods — has been found to lower blood sugar, according to a new study published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know if My Leftovers Are Safe to Eat?

Most of us have experienced this at some point: Your stomach is grumbling, and your mind jumps to the yummy leftovers you have from last night's dinner. You head into the kitchen, only to find them sitting out on the counter instead of the fridge. You realize you forgot to put them away, and they've been sitting at room temperature all night long.
The Guardian

Take more breaks at work, put your head in the freezer … an expert’s eight simple tips for better sleep

Many of us are hoping for a happier, healthier life in 2023. We may already be trying lifestyle changes (daily meditation, giving up dairy), but for most of us the greatest gains to be had are in sleeping better. Regardless of your specific goal – whether it be to lose weight, reduce stress, get fitter, advance at work, or be a better friend or partner – it is hard to achieve anything when you have had insufficient sleep.
therecipecritic.com

Greek Yogurt Dip

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Creamy, tangy, and packed with fresh herbs, this Greek yogurt dip is the best addition to any veggie platter! Serve it up with fresh vegetables and your favorite crackers for a snack that’s both healthy and delicious.
buckinghamshirelive.com

GP busts common weight-loss myths including the 'superfoods' to avoid

At a time when many are thinking ahead to their goals for 2023, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Sameer Sanghvi has busted four unhelpful common weight loss myths. De Saghvi said: “Around this time of year, lots of people turn their attention to their weight loss goals. The New Year offers a great opportunity to make healthy eating and getting active your priority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy