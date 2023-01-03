Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football No. 7 in Brett McMurphy’s ‘Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early’ Rankings
PSU Football is No. 7 in College Football Insider Brett McMurphy’s “ridiculously-way-too-early” top 25 rankings. McMurphy, an insider for the Action Network, has Penn State just outside the top five but behind two Big Ten East schools. McMurphy’s rankings have PSU football behind Michigan (No. 3) and...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU 2023 Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year
PSU Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for 2022. Rojas is a four-star linebacker signee from Fairfax. He committed to Penn State in July and is the class’s third-highest-rated signed according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He finished...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Wrestling Downs Wisconsin 28-11, in Return to Mat
After a two-week holiday break, Penn State wrestling got a 30-10 takedown advantage in a 28-11 victory on the road at Wisconsin on Friday night. The biggest win of the night came at 157 pounds as Levi Haines started in place of Terrell Barraclough. Haines earned a 16-6 major decision over 16th-ranked Garrett Model to put the Nittany Lions up 12-8 at intermission.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Basketball No. 10 Seed in Michael DeCourcy’s Bracket Forecast
Penn State men’s basketball is in the NCAA Tournament for now, according to college basketball Michael DeCourcy’s bracket forecast. DeCourcy has Penn State as a No. 10 seed in the East Region, marching up with coach John Calipari and No. 7 Kentucky. Penn State is currently 11-4 overall...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He’s Nasty’: PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Discusses Purdue Star, Ex-Pupil Zach Edey
Everybody knows Purdue big man Zach Edey is tall, and that naturally includes PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry. “Big deal.” Some may respond. Indeed, plenty of basketball players are tall. But hardly any are 7-foot-4, and not many are capable of averaging more than 21 points and 13 rebounds through...
Comments / 0