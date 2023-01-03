ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU 2023 Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

PSU Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for 2022. Rojas is a four-star linebacker signee from Fairfax. He committed to Penn State in July and is the class’s third-highest-rated signed according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He finished...
PSU Wrestling Downs Wisconsin 28-11, in Return to Mat

After a two-week holiday break, Penn State wrestling got a 30-10 takedown advantage in a 28-11 victory on the road at Wisconsin on Friday night. The biggest win of the night came at 157 pounds as Levi Haines started in place of Terrell Barraclough. Haines earned a 16-6 major decision over 16th-ranked Garrett Model to put the Nittany Lions up 12-8 at intermission.
