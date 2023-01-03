The price of COIN dropped by 8% at the time of writing, and it is now trading at $34.32. The experts have lowered their price prediction for COIN from $75 to $36. Financial services company Cowen’s analysts lowered their rating on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Thursday. Following FTX’s demise and the general fall in trading volumes in the cryptocurrency market. Crypto firms are under closer scrutiny than ever. The price of COIN dropped by 8.89% at the time of writing, and it is now trading at $34.32.

2 DAYS AGO