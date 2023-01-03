Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Indian Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Releases Proof of Reserves
CoinSwitch released its proof of reserves (PoR) on Monday. CoinDCX was the first Indian crypto exchange to release its proof of reserves. CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has released its proof of reserves, revealing that the total value of user assets held as of January 6, 2023, is approximately $131.096 million, or 1,083.45 crores. Amounts held in the wallets indicated total about $112.99 million, or 933.83 crores.
thenewscrypto.com
Analysts at Cowen Downgrade Coinbase (COIN) Stock
The price of COIN dropped by 8% at the time of writing, and it is now trading at $34.32. The experts have lowered their price prediction for COIN from $75 to $36. Financial services company Cowen’s analysts lowered their rating on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Thursday. Following FTX’s demise and the general fall in trading volumes in the cryptocurrency market. Crypto firms are under closer scrutiny than ever. The price of COIN dropped by 8.89% at the time of writing, and it is now trading at $34.32.
thenewscrypto.com
y00ts NFT Received $3 Million by Polygon To Migrate From Solana
The founder of DeLabs admitted that the firm has been understaffed for some time. According to Frank, the money is being provided as a “non-equity grant.”. With the help of a $3 million grant, DeLabs, the company behind the popular Solana NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, migrated y00ts to the Ethereum sidechain Polygon. Frank (aka Rohun Vora), the company’s founder, said in a Discord post that the money will be used for recruiting and the establishment of a cryptocurrency incubator to back the company’s NFT ecosystem.
thenewscrypto.com
Shares of Robinhood Worth $450M Seized by Regulators From FTX
The next court date involving FTX, and the Robinhood shares is set for January 20, 2023. FTX’s creditors and BlockFi stake a claim to the shares. While FTX was in bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had seized $450 million worth of Robinhood stock.
thenewscrypto.com
Metaverse Could Possibly Bring in $5 Trillion by 2030 as per Mckinsey
The report emphasized the need for four technological enablers for the Metaverse. The metaverse may host more than half of all live events. While enthusiasm for new crypto sub-ecosystems like NFTs was dampened by the 2022 bear market. The Metaverse is still set up for long-term upheaval. McKinsey & Company estimates that the metaverse might be worth up to $5 trillion by 2030. Because of the wide variety of consumer and business-focused use cases, it could support.
thenewscrypto.com
Juno Advises Users For Self-custody Citing Custodian Partner Issues
Juno recently tweeted that its custody partner has been having issues. Users were also advised to take precautions by moving their assets off the exchange. In light of the “uncertainty” between Juno and its partner, the cryptocurrency business urged its customers to move their funds to self-custody wallets or liquidate them for fiat money. To address the problems, the corporation will bring in a new partner.
thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Witnesses $61 Million Net Outflows in 24 Hours
Justin Sun said that 20% of Huobi’s workforce will be terminated. There was a depeg today in Justin Sun’s Tron’s USDD stablecoin. Net withdrawals from Huobi Global were $60.9 million in under 24 hours. An increase in withdrawals was seen when rumors on social media circulated that Huobi was firing off personnel. Today, Justin Sun said that 20% of Huobi’s workforce will be terminated. Large amounts of USDT, USDC, and ETH are the most popular cryptocurrencies for withdrawal from Huobi.
thenewscrypto.com
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Shuts Downs Wealth Division Unit
Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash. Co-founder of Gemini recently addressed an open letter to DCG CEO. Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis Global’s parent business, has chosen to shut down its wealth section hours after word of the layoffs spread. Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash, and this is the latest hint of concern.
thenewscrypto.com
Shibarium Layer 2 Network to Be Delivered on Time
Shibarium layer 2 network will use and accept only BONE for transactions. BONE trading at $1.09 now, attained a market value of over $1.4 on Jan 6th. Shiba Inu ecosystem is declaring back-to-back updates about all of its products like the Shibarium beta network, public release of certain parts of code on GitHub, and so on. One such recent update is, transactions going to take place over the yet-to-release Shibarium network will burn the SHIB tokens.
thenewscrypto.com
Mycelium Liquidity Pool Suffers Loss Due to Issues With Price Feed
The IP address of the protocol was blacklisted by the Binance API component. The Bitfinex API began publishing very fluctuating prices for the ETH/USDT pair. Mycelium, a Web3 ecosystem comprised of many products, recently revealed that price feed problems had caused losses in one of its liquidity pools. Additionally, the IP address of the protocol was blacklisted by the Binance API component.
thenewscrypto.com
Three Arrows Capital Founders Receive Subpoena on Twitter
Three Arrows Capital was issued subpoenas via their Twitter account. The Liquidators are seeking access to all the details about the 3AC. The founders of the bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital “3AC”, Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, reportedly received a unique court subpoena via their “Twitter account”. On January 5th, 2023, a tweet thread about the subpoena was posted on the official Twitter account ‘3ACLiquidation’, for the court-appointed joint Liquidators of the defunct crypto hedge fund.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Reaches New All-time High This New Year
On 7 January, Bitcoin’s hashrate was reported to be 290 EH/s. The data also reveals that the price of producing Bitcoin has decreased. This first week of 2023 has been particularly intense for Bitcoin’s computing power, as it set a new milestone and ushered in the year by shattering its previous high point. On 7 January, Bitcoin’s hashrate was reported to be 290 EH/s, having already reached an ATH the day before.
thenewscrypto.com
Animoca Brands Decreases $2B Metaverse Fund Raising Goal to $1B
Siu earlier said that the target range for Animoca Capital’s fundraising was $1B–2B. The real fundraising process will begin in the first quarter of 2023 as per Siu. Animoca Brands has scaled down its initial goal of $2 billion and will instead raise $1 billion for its metaverse investment fund in the first quarter of this year.
thenewscrypto.com
Justin Sun Transfers $100M Stablecoins to Huobi Amid Large Withdrawals
The funds transferred were held in USDT and USDC. Nansen reported that the last 24 hours accounted for $60.9 million. After hearing that the crypto exchange Huobi was laying off workers, Tron founder Justin Sun shifted $100 million worth of his stablecoins to the exchange. Nansen’s analysis of the blockchain shows that the funds were transferred from Binance to Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange in which Sun has a controlling share.
thenewscrypto.com
Bank of France Governor Demands Compulsory Licensing for Crypto Firms
François Villeroy demanded stricter licensing standards for crypto firms operating in France. France’s central bank head also highlighted the present turmoil in the cryptocurrency market. François Villeroy de Galhau, the Governor of the Bank of France, wants to strengthen the regulatory standards for cryptocurrency businesses. According to a...
thenewscrypto.com
New Deadline For Repayments Registration Revealed For Mt. Gox Creditors
Payments will now begin on March 10th, two months later than originally planned. Mark Karpeles announced the deadline extension in a Telegram chat message. The first payback instalment from Mt. Gox has been postponed by two months, from July 31 to September 30 per a notice from the creditors. Payments will now begin on March 10th, two months later than originally planned.
Comments / 0