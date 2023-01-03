ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuwES_0k1ftOE500

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.

Springfield AMR Covid-19 testing site back open after the holidays

According to the Springfield Fire Department, there are no reported injuries, and this is still an active fire.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause. 22News will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets

Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Holyoke dry cleaner preparing to reopen after November fire. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Holyoke dry...
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

'Heavy' fire extinguished at Thompsonville Greys Club: Marshal

ENFIELD, Conn. — Firefighters were called to a "heavy" fire at the Thompsonville Greys Club in Enfield overnight Saturday. Fire crews were on the scene on Main Street in under a minute from being called around 1:15 a.m., Thompsonville's Fire Marshal Scott Ellis told FOX61 over the phone Saturday.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy