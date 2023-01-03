Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, there are no reported injuries, and this is still an active fire.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause. 22News will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

