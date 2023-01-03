Read full article on original website
Best vitamin C for kids
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is important for your child’s good health and development. If your child isn’t getting enough vitamin C from food, consider a supplement. And to ensure your child makes taking their vitamin C supplement a part of their routine, choose a great-tasting option like Garden of Life Kids Immune Support Gummies with vitamin C that they’ll enjoy taking.
Best medication reminder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
Best plantar fasciitis inserts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From those who work out occasionally to professional athletes, plantar fasciitis is a foot condition that causes pain anywhere on the sole of your foot and can be debilitating. It can sideline even the fittest person, and without treatment, only gets worse.
Best treadmill for seniors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While many seniors consider their leisure years to be a time for relaxation, exercise and cardiovascular activities are still important. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, most older adults should participate in at least 3.5 hours of aerobic activity per week.
FDA OKs Alzheimer’s drug that shows modest results
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the...
8 solutions for side-of-foot pain you may not have thought of
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our feet can take a lot of punishment throughout our day-to-day lives. For some people, jobs that require a lot of standing and physical activity can lead to overuse injuries. For others, physical activity and sports can lead to chronic foot pain.
