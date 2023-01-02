ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
PIX11

Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings.   Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
PATERSON, NJ
