FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NYC Subway Attack: Man Charged with Attempted Rape and Other OffensesCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building
NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed Thursday afternoon. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. The two officers were taken to University Hospital where...
Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD
An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
Couple arrested, accused of running shoplifting ring in New Jersey
WEST MLFORD, New Jersey -- A couple in New Jersey is facing charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting ring. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, were arrested Dec. 14 after an investigation by the West Milford Police Department and officials in Passaic County. Police received a report of...
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police
A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said. The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said. One man flashed a handgun and the other...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood. The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said. It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. Police...
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
PennLive.com
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings. Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
