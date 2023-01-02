Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NYC Subway Attack: Man Charged with Attempted Rape and Other OffensesCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
East Orange Man Robbed Cherry Hill Bank Of $76K At Gunpoint: Prosecutor
An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill, authorities said.The robbery occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, and the fugitive was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in Passaic. William Ray, 42…
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police
A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police
A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said. The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said. One man flashed a handgun and the other...
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide
A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say
A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford. According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot...
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
Garfield Mother Of Five, 51, Killed In Hit-And-Run
An anguished family continues to reel from the death of a beloved mother of five who was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed the street just outside her Garfield home.Shazia Faazal, 51, will be buried on Thursday, Jan. 5, following a 1:15 p.m. funeral prayer -- called a janaza…
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood. The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said. It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. Police...
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
University Heights: Man, 19, Arrested in Ongoing Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Johnny Gaston
POLICE RESPOND TO a shooting at 189 Burnside Avenue in University Heights on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old man following the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston in University Heights on Dec. 15. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Gibran...
Mom Was Driving Drunk At Time Of Southern State Parkway Crash That Broke Son's Leg, Police Say
A 37-year-old Long Island mother was severely intoxicated when she caused a highway crash that left her toddler son with a broken leg and injured another driver, authorities said.State Police in Nassau County were called just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, with reports of a crash on the Southern …
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings. Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
