Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023
Project: Michigan Central What it is: Ford Motor Co. made waves in 2018 when it announced it had acquired the long-abandoned and decaying Michigan Central Station. Now, that vision is on the brink of coming to fruition — and it’s not just about the station itself. The station will anchor a 30-acre walkable campus known […] The post Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit redevelopment projects get boost with $5.8M in brownfield grants
One of the projects includes transforming the former American Motor Company (AMC) headquarters into a manufacturing facility
Detroit’s Cloud Cannabis is now offering adult-use sales
As Lizzo would say, it’s about damn time
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit community group volunteers to protect party store customers
A local group is working to make Detroit safer one liquor store at a time. Gas stations and party stores that stay open after dark can sometimes be dangerous but New Era Detroit is hoping to change that.
13abc.com
Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty
MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career. The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m....
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: A resident-led group has drastically cut vacancies on Detroit’s West Side
The five communities that make up Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale district found themselves confronting — and ultimately overcoming — a serious crisis during the late 2000s. Known for its historic homes and close-knit community, Grandmont Rosedale has a reputation for being a highly desirable place to live. But...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
michiganradio.org
Detroit's going to restart water shutoffs. Here's how you can avoid one.
Tens of thousands of households in Detroit could find themselves with a water shutoff notice for non-payment, now that the city's moratorium has lifted after nearly three years. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say that won’t happen to anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
michiganchronicle.com
Resilient Neighborhoods: East Side nonprofit seeks to highlight businesses hurt by streetscaping
Resilient Neighborhoods is a reporting and engagement series that examines how Detroit residents and community development organizations are working together to strengthen local neighborhoods. This story was originally produced and published by Model D Media and is reprinted in New Michigan Media newspapers through a partnership supported by the Kresge Foundation.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
"Anytime you see something happen to anybody anywhere it concerns us. Especially when it's in the community we service."
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
Comments / 0