NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
EPA announces $500M loan to modernize wastewater, drinking water infrastructure in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Thursday announced a $500 million loan to the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank to modernize wastewater and drinking water systems serving over 10 million people throughout New Jersey. This is the first loan issued through the State Infrastructure Financing Authority Water...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
New Jersey Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Not all diners are created equal, especially in New Jersey. There are, however, certain characteristics that a diner must have before even being considered for "best" status. For example, if the diner menu is not a least 10 pages, it can not best in the running for being named best.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
NJ Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 prize, as jackpot grows
MARLTON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed again in Tuesday’s drawing, pushing it close to the $1 billion mark, but one lucky ticket sold in New Jersey won the $10,000 third-tier prize. The ticket, purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart on West Route 70 in Marlton, matched four of the five white […]
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 South Jersey towns among ‘Most Affordable’ in NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money.
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG
A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil Count…
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts
NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
