Pennsylvania State

wrnjradio.com

NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
CBS Philly

New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation

Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
OREGON STATE
PIX11

NJ Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 prize, as jackpot grows

MARLTON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed again in Tuesday’s drawing, pushing it close to the $1 billion mark, but one lucky ticket sold in New Jersey won the $10,000 third-tier prize. The ticket, purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart on West Route 70 in Marlton, matched four of the five white […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fox5ny.com

Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts

NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
PATERSON, NJ
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

