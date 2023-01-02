Police from the NYPD’s 104th Precinct are searching for the suspect who is believed to be behind the burglary of a Ridgewood residence on Sunday, Jan. 1. Police say the suspect used the front door to enter a residence located in the vicinity of Wyckoff Avenue and Putnam Avenue right around midnight on Jan. 1. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct were told by the 35-year-old man living there that the residence had been broken into and that he was missing jewelry, electronic, clothing and an “undetermined” amount of cash.

