Between Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant, filmmaker James Wan has delivered audiences a number of iconic and entirely original experiences, and despite being known for his relentless horrors, if he had the opportunity, he'd like to revive some sillier horror movies from the '80s. Wan recently revealed that films like Night of the Creeps and Chopping Mall, both of which have their fair share of humor and campiness, would be worlds he'd like to dive into and revive for a new generation. Given the various other disturbing and frightening offerings from the '80s, fans would likely appreciate the opportunity to see Wan inject more humor into his horrors.

4 DAYS AGO